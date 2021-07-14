Dearness Allowance (DA) increased from 17% to 28%: 10 things to know

-"In view of the crisis arising out of Covid-19, it has been decided that the additional instalment of dearness allowance (DA) payable to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to central government pensioners, due from 1st January, 2020 shall not be paid. Additional instalments of DA & DR from 1 July 2020 & 1 Jan 2021 shall also not be paid," the Ministry of Finance had said in a memo. However, DA and DR at current rates will continue to be paid.