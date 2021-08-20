The central government has announced revised Dearness Allowance (DA) rates for central government employees and central autonomous bodies employees drawing their salary in the pre-revised grade pay as per the 6th pay commission and 5th pay commission. The revised DA for these employees of central government and central government autonomous bodies will be effective from 1st July 2021. The Department of Expenditure at the Ministry of Finance has issued Office Memorandum (OM) in this regard.

Informing about the decision, the Department of Expenditure said, "The rate of DA admissible to above categories of employees (drawing salary in pre-revised pay scale as per 6th pay commission) of central government and central autonomous bodies shall be enhanced from existing 164% to 189% of basic pay with effect from 01.07.2021."

The Office Memorandum of the Department of Expenditure went on to add, "The rate of DA admissible to above categories of employees (drawing salary in pre-revised pay scale as per 5th pay commission) of central government and central autonomous bodies shall be enhanced from existing 312% to 356% of basic pay with effect from 01.07.2021."

The Department of Expenditure further made it clear that the revised DA rate subsumes the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021. It also clarified that DA for the period of 1st January 2020 to 30th June 2021 for both 5th pay commission and 6th pay commission employees at 312% and 164% respectively. Means, no DA arrears will be paid to these employees for the period of 1st January 2020 to 30th June 2021.

