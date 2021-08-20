Dearness Allowance (DA) rates revised for these central government employees

The Department of Expenditure further made it clear that the revised DA rate subsumes the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021. It also clarified that DA for the period of 1st January 2020 to 30th June 2021 for both 5th pay commission and 6th pay commission employees at 312% and 164% respectively. Means, no DA arrears will be paid to these employees for the period of 1st January 2020 to 30th June 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}