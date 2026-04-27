Dearness Allowance: Is DA in salary subject to income tax? Is it part of CTC? Check latest FAQs here

The Finance Ministry last week announced 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners (including railways and defence personnel), effective from 1 January 2026. This effectively increases DA component in basic pay from 58% to 60%.

DA or dearness relief (DR) is a percentage of employees' basic salary specifically meant to help with increased cost-of-living. Increased DA gives higher take-home pay for employees, offering some relief as higher daily expenses impact households.

Typically revised every six months by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), the allowance is designed to reflect inflation fluctuations. New announcements generally occur in early March and October, with rollouts in January and July.

Is Dearness Allowance subject to income tax? DA for salaried employees is subject to income tax in its entirety. Income-Tax Rules mandate that the DA component is stated separately in a taxpayers I-T returns (ITR).

Who benefits from Dearness Allowance hike? As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees benefit from increase in DA component.

Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level.

Is Dearness Allowance part of CTC? DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited as part of the monthly salary for central government employees. As per the ministry, payment on account of DA involving fractions of 50 paise and above may be rounded off to the next higher rupee and the fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored.

Does Dearness Allowance differ as per your location? Yes, according to Clear Tax. Since DA is connected to cost-of-living, the amount differs for each employee depending on their work location and can vary depending on the area being urban, rural or semi-urban.

Can private sector employees get Dearness Allowance? DA is usually provided by the central government for its employees. The private sector in India has not offer the same for its employees or pensioners.

How does Dearness Allowance work for pensioners? Pensioners or retired central government employees are eligible for individual or family pension which gets adjusted each time the Central Pay Commission (CPC) rolls out a DA hike or cut, depending on cost-of-living computation.

Most of the time for pensioners, they cannot get DA when re-employed (there are some exceptions when last-drawn pay is allowed for calculations) and the payout is granted on a time scale or fixed pay, as per Clear Tax.

What is the 8th Pay Commission? The Pay Commission is a government panel established every 10 years to revise pay, allowances and pensions of central government employees and retired former servicemen. It is also responsible for wider implications of these revisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending.

The current panel is the eight such constituted by the central government since Independence. It is chaired by Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Other members on the panel are Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission and Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary.