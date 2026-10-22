Dearness allowance delay July 2026: Government employees await DA hike and arrears update — what to watch next

Central government employees and pensioners are still waiting for the Centre to announce the July 2026 revision in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR). Despite expectations surrounding recent Cabinet meetings and festive-season bonus announcements, the government has not yet confirmed the revised rates, arrears, or payment timeline.

The Union Cabinet meeting held on October 14 did not announce a DA hike. Instead, the government announced a performance-linked bonus (PLB) for eligible Railway employees. On October 16, the Centre announced a non-performance-linked bonus for central government employees, but there was no update on DA or DR.

The government also made no announcement on the revision ahead of Dussehra, which fell on October 20.

What is dearness allowance and why is it revised? Dearness allowance is paid to central government employees to help offset the impact of inflation on their living expenses. Pensioners receive a corresponding benefit called dearness relief. Both are calculated as a percentage of basic pay or pension.

The Centre generally revises DA and DR twice a year, with the changes taking effect from January 1 and July 1. The January revision is typically announced in March or April, while the July revision is often announced in October. However, the announcement may come after the effective date, making employees eligible for arrears.

On April 18, 2026, the Union Cabinet approved a 2-percentage-point increase in DA and DR, raising the rates from 58% to 60% of basic pay or pension, effective January 1, 2026. The revision followed the accepted formula linked to the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Also Read | No July 2026 DA hike yet: Check announcement dates for the last 5 years

How is the DA hike calculated? The DA revision is linked to the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), published by the Labour Bureau. The index tracks changes in retail prices relevant to industrial workers and forms the basis for calculating the allowance under the applicable formula.

In August 2026, the AICPI-IW rose by 1.2 points to 154.4, with year-on-year inflation based on the index reaching 4.96%, up from 3.16% in August 2025. Since the release of the latest index data, central government employees have been awaiting an official announcement on the July 2026 DA hike.

When was the July DA hike announced in previous years? The timing of previous announcements indicates that the July instalment does not follow a fixed announcement date. Over the past five years, the Centre announced the revision between late September and October.

According to the PIB releases, the July DA hike was announced on October 1 in 2025, October 16 in 2024, October 18 in 2023, September 28 in 2022, and October 21 in 2021.

Also Read | No July 2026 DA hike yet: Check announcement dates for the last 5 years

What should central government employees watch next? The Centre has yet to confirm the July 2026 DA revision. Employees and pensioners should look for an official Cabinet decision or government notification confirming the revised rate, effective date, and arrears payment schedule. Until then, the expected increase and its payment timeline remain unconfirmed.