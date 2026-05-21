Dearness Allowance demands: Employee representative groups demand inflation-linked compensation, 4% hike — Details

DA demands: The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has begun active discussions with stakeholders and invited applications from candidates for full-time and part-time consultant roles with the panel. It also opened the forum for memorandums from employees, their representatives and other stakeholders last month.
Making these suggestions, three major employee representative groups have raised demands for pension reforms for central government employees and pensioners.
The All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and National Council – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) collectively represent general central government employees, pensioners and defence civilians. Their recommendations are expected to play an important role in shaping the panel's deliberations over the coming months.
The NC-JCM has demanded that DA be updated into an inflation-linked wage model, while the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation has suggested minimum DA hike of 4% and DA merger at 50%, and the AIDEF is seeking inflation-adjusted compensation demands.
When it comes to allowances, NC-JCM is seeking housing and utility-linked structured pay, while the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation is looking for higher housing rent allowance (HRA) and 2.5x TA increase, and the AIDEF is demanding risk allowance between ₹10,000- ₹15,000.
Notably they have all three demanded similar levels of fitment factor — 3.833, 3.8, and 3.833, respectively. Notably, fitment factor is the multiplier that converts old basic pay into revised basic pay. A higher factor in this case means a sharper jump in salaries and pensions.
DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited as part of the monthly salary for central government employees. As per the ministry, payment on account of DA involving fractions of 50 paise and above may be rounded off to the next higher rupee and the fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored.
Dearness allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment included in a government employee's salary. It aims to offset inflation and maintain purchasing power. The rates are usually reviewed and updated twice a year. Over time, the proportion of basic pay in total salaries has decreased, while allowances have increased.
As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees benefit from increase in DA component.
Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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