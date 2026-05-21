Dearness Allowance demands: Employee representative groups demand inflation-linked compensation, 4% hike — Details

DA demands: The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has begun active discussions with stakeholders and invited applications from candidates for full-time and part-time consultant roles with the panel. It also opened the forum for memorandums from employees, their representatives and other stakeholders last month.

Making these suggestions, three major employee representative groups have raised demands for pension reforms for central government employees and pensioners.

The All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and National Council – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) collectively represent general central government employees, pensioners and defence civilians. Their recommendations are expected to play an important role in shaping the panel's deliberations over the coming months.

DA: What are employees groups demanding? The NC-JCM has demanded that DA be updated into an inflation-linked wage model, while the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation has suggested minimum DA hike of 4% and DA merger at 50%, and the AIDEF is seeking inflation-adjusted compensation demands.

When it comes to allowances, NC-JCM is seeking housing and utility-linked structured pay, while the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation is looking for higher housing rent allowance (HRA) and 2.5x TA increase, and the AIDEF is demanding risk allowance between ₹10,000- ₹15,000.

Notably they have all three demanded similar levels of fitment factor — 3.833, 3.8, and 3.833, respectively. Notably, fitment factor is the multiplier that converts old basic pay into revised basic pay. A higher factor in this case means a sharper jump in salaries and pensions.

Dearness Allowance: What are the other key demands? Minimum Basic Pay — All three have demanded hike in the minimum basic pay for central government employees. NC-JCM: ₹ 69,000, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: ₹ 65,000, AIDEF: ₹ 69,000.

— All three have demanded hike in the minimum basic pay for central government employees. NC-JCM: 69,000, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: 65,000, AIDEF: 69,000. Pay Structure Reform — NC-JCM: Unified pay matrix up to Level 13, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: Rationalisation of pay levels, AIDEF: Cadre restructuring and skill-based pay.

— NC-JCM: Unified pay matrix up to Level 13, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: Rationalisation of pay levels, AIDEF: Cadre restructuring and skill-based pay. Annual increment — NC-JCM: 6% (from 3%), Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: 5% (from 3%), AIDEF: Improved progression-linked increments.

Pay Structure Reform — NC-JCM: Unified pay matrix up to Level 13, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: Rationalisation of pay levels, AIDEF: Cadre restructuring and skill-based pay.

— NC-JCM: Unified pay matrix up to Level 13, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: Rationalisation of pay levels, AIDEF: Cadre restructuring and skill-based pay. Pension Reform — NC-JCM: Structural alignment with revised pay, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: OPS restoration + UPS reforms + DA linkage, AIDEF: Pension parity with revised pay structure. Is Dearness Allowance part of CTC? DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited as part of the monthly salary for central government employees. As per the ministry, payment on account of DA involving fractions of 50 paise and above may be rounded off to the next higher rupee and the fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored.

How is Dearness Allowance calculated? Dearness allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment included in a government employee's salary. It aims to offset inflation and maintain purchasing power. The rates are usually reviewed and updated twice a year. Over time, the proportion of basic pay in total salaries has decreased, while allowances have increased.

Who benefits from Dearness Allowance hike? As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees benefit from increase in DA component.

Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level.