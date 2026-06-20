Dearness Allowance: Here's all we know about Punjab, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh govts' discussions on DA hikes

Dearness Allowance: DA is the component of the basic salary that is periodically adjusted for inflation. Here's all we know about the Punjab, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh state governments' discussions on respective DA hikes.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated20 Jun 2026, 08:32 AM IST
Dearness Allowance: DA is the component of the basic salary that is periodically adjusted for inflation for central government employees and pensioners.
Dearness Allowance: DA is the component of the basic salary that is periodically adjusted for inflation for central government employees and pensioners. (Reuters / File Photo)

Dearness Allowance: DA is a component of the basic salary of central government employees, public sector staff, defence personnel, bank employees and pensioners that is periodically adjusted for inflation.

Revised twice annually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), with new announcements usually made in March and October and rollouts scheduled in January and July, it is aimed at mitigating the rising cost of living and has an impact on employees' salaries.

DA is fully taxable and subject to income tax at the applicable slab rate. Notably, DA is available only to public-sector employees.

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About 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees, will benefit from an increase in DA and Dearness Relief (DR) components.

List of states considering DA hikes: Check details

  • Punjab government on 30 May said it will consider payment of pending DA and DR dues to state government employees (across categories) and pensioners for the period between 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2024. It added that a sub-committee will discuss payment of arrears for employees and pensioners based on revised salary and pension benefits for the period between 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2021.
  • The West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has confirmed that the DA announcement for government employees and pensioners will be made in the next state Budget on 22 June. On the 7th state pay commission, he added that DA arrears between 2016 and 2019 have been paid to nearly 3 lakh employees and pensioners, the report added. Earlier he assured that the state will implement the Supreme Court's order on payment of DA dues.

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  • Himachal Pradesh government is reviewing DA and pending arrears for state employees and pensioners, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. The Finance Department has been directed to withdraw its notice regarding the deferment of salaries and release the pending pension arrears. Sukhu called government employees the backbone of the state, and said the government remained committed to safeguarding their welfare and interests.

DA announcements: Finance Ministry announces 2% hike

Notably, this comes after the Ministry of Finance in April revised DA and dearness relief (DR) by 2% with effect from 1 January this year. This effectively takes the component up from 58% to 60% of Basic Pay. Revised bi-annually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), new DA announcements are made in March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July.

Later in May, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) announced revised DA and DR for workmen and officer employees across levels for the months of May, June and July 2026. It hiked basic salaries between 48,000 to 1,17,000 and DA from 435 to 1,050.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: How is DA different from other allowances?

This was followed by a 2% DA and DR hike announced by the Indian Railways. The Railway Board said DA and DR have been revised for lakhs of employees, pensioners, family pensioners, and other eligible beneficiaries covered under the 7th pay commission framework.

Can employees expect a DA hike next month?

India’s wholesale inflation surged to a new high of 9.68% in May from 8.26% in April, driven by a sharp rise in fuel, crude petroleum and manufactured chemical and metal product prices. According to government data, retail inflation in April also rose to 3.48%, while food inflation climbed to 4.20%.

Rising prices of food (milk, vegetables and other essentials), power and fuel (CNG, diesel and petrol) are putting pressure on household budgets, and an adjustment in DA would significantly help address inflation concerns for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups and daily commuters.

The debate over a higher DA revision has thus gained momentum amid inflationary pressures, with employees and pensioners increasingly looking towards a hike in July this year for relief against steadily rising living expenses.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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