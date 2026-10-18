Dearness Allowance hike 2026: Will the Centre announce the July DA revision before Diwali? What history suggests

Central government employees and pensioners are still waiting for the Centre to announce the next Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike, due with effect from July 1, 2026.

The Union Cabinet meeting held on October 14 did not bring an announcement, leaving employees looking to previous years for clues about when the decision might come.

With Dussehra falling on October 20 and Diwali on November 8, expectations are building around a possible announcement during the festive season.

However, while past revisions have often been announced between late September and October, the government has not confirmed a date for the 2026 hike.

The Centre generally revises DA and DR twice a year, with the increases taking effect from January 1 and July 1. But the formal announcement often comes weeks or months after the effective date.

The dates show that late September and October have been the usual announcement window in recent years. In three of the five years—2021, 2023 and 2024—the decision came after October 16.

This suggests that an announcement later in October remains possible, but past timelines do not guarantee when the government will act this year.

What happened to the DA hike in 2025? In 2025, the Centre announced the July DA and DR revision on October 1, ahead of the festive season. The Cabinet approved a 3-percentage-point increase, taking the rates from 55% to 58%. The decision benefited around 1.17 crore central government employees and pensioners.

The announcement reinforced the pattern of the July instalment being cleared in the months following its effective date.

Why are employees watching the festive season? The timing of previous DA announcements has made the weeks around Dussehra and Diwali an important period for employees awaiting the revision. This year, however, the Cabinet meeting on October 14 passed without an announcement on the July instalment.

Separately, the Union Cabinet has approved a 78-day Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for eligible railway employees ahead of the festive season. The maximum bonus payable to an eligible railway employee is ₹17,951.

The railway bonus has drawn attention to the pending DA/DR revision, but the two are separate decisions. The bonus announcement does not confirm when the government will approve the next increase in DA and DR.

What is the current DA rate? The current DA rate for central government employees is 60% of basic pay. The Union Cabinet approved a 2-percentage-point increase in April 2026, effective from January 1, 2026, taking DA from 58% to 60%. The corresponding DR rate for pensioners was also increased.

DA is intended to help government employees manage the impact of inflation on household expenses. Pensioners receive the corresponding benefit through DR.

Both are calculated as a percentage of basic pay or pension, with revisions linked to changes in the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW).

What does history suggest for the July DA hike? The previous five years suggest that the Centre has generally announced the July DA/DR instalment between late September and October, with the 2021 announcement coming as late as October 21. That makes a late-October announcement possible in 2026, particularly with the festive season approaching.

However, there is no fixed announcement date, and the timing and size of the next increase remain unconfirmed. If approved, the July 2026 revision would ordinarily take effect retrospectively from July 1, subject to the terms of the government's decision. Until an official announcement is made, employees and pensioners will have to wait for confirmation of the revised rates and any arrears payable.

When was the DA hike announced in the past five years? Announcements published by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) show that the July instalment was announced on the following dates over the past five years:

2025: The government announced a 3-percentage-point increase on October 1, raising DA and DR from 55% to 58%, effective July 1.

2024: The revision was announced on October 16, with a 3-percentage-point increase taking the rates from 50% to 53%.

2023: The Cabinet approved a 4-percentage-point hike on October 18, raising DA and DR from 42% to 46%.

2022: The government announced a 4-percentage-point increase on September 28, taking the rates from 34% to 38%.

2021: The July instalment was announced on October 21, with a 3-percentage-point hike from 28% to 31%.