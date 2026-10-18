Dearness Allowance hike 2026: Will the Centre announce the July DA revision before Diwali? What history suggests

Central government employees and pensioners are still waiting for the Centre to announce the next Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike, due with effect from July 1, 2026.
The Union Cabinet meeting held on October 14 did not bring an announcement, leaving employees looking to previous years for clues about when the decision might come.
With Dussehra falling on October 20 and Diwali on November 8, expectations are building around a possible announcement during the festive season.
However, while past revisions have often been announced between late September and October, the government has not confirmed a date for the 2026 hike.
The Centre generally revises DA and DR twice a year, with the increases taking effect from January 1 and July 1. But the formal announcement often comes weeks or months after the effective date.
The dates show that late September and October have been the usual announcement window in recent years. In three of the five years—2021, 2023 and 2024—the decision came after October 16.
This suggests that an announcement later in October remains possible, but past timelines do not guarantee when the government will act this year.
In 2025, the Centre announced the July DA and DR revision on October 1, ahead of the festive season. The Cabinet approved a 3-percentage-point increase, taking the rates from 55% to 58%. The decision benefited around 1.17 crore central government employees and pensioners.
The announcement reinforced the pattern of the July instalment being cleared in the months following its effective date.
The timing of previous DA announcements has made the weeks around Dussehra and Diwali an important period for employees awaiting the revision. This year, however, the Cabinet meeting on October 14 passed without an announcement on the July instalment.
Separately, the Union Cabinet has approved a 78-day Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for eligible railway employees ahead of the festive season. The maximum bonus payable to an eligible railway employee is ₹17,951.
The railway bonus has drawn attention to the pending DA/DR revision, but the two are separate decisions. The bonus announcement does not confirm when the government will approve the next increase in DA and DR.
The current DA rate for central government employees is 60% of basic pay. The Union Cabinet approved a 2-percentage-point increase in April 2026, effective from January 1, 2026, taking DA from 58% to 60%. The corresponding DR rate for pensioners was also increased.
DA is intended to help government employees manage the impact of inflation on household expenses. Pensioners receive the corresponding benefit through DR.
Both are calculated as a percentage of basic pay or pension, with revisions linked to changes in the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW).
The previous five years suggest that the Centre has generally announced the July DA/DR instalment between late September and October, with the 2021 announcement coming as late as October 21. That makes a late-October announcement possible in 2026, particularly with the festive season approaching.
However, there is no fixed announcement date, and the timing and size of the next increase remain unconfirmed. If approved, the July 2026 revision would ordinarily take effect retrospectively from July 1, subject to the terms of the government's decision. Until an official announcement is made, employees and pensioners will have to wait for confirmation of the revised rates and any arrears payable.
Announcements published by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) show that the July instalment was announced on the following dates over the past five years:
2025: The government announced a 3-percentage-point increase on October 1, raising DA and DR from 55% to 58%, effective July 1.
2024: The revision was announced on October 16, with a 3-percentage-point increase taking the rates from 50% to 53%.
2023: The Cabinet approved a 4-percentage-point hike on October 18, raising DA and DR from 42% to 46%.
2022: The government announced a 4-percentage-point increase on September 28, taking the rates from 34% to 38%.
2021: The July instalment was announced on October 21, with a 3-percentage-point hike from 28% to 31%.
All five increases were effective from July 1 of their respective years.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.