Dearness Allowance: Breakdown of salary components — How is DA different from other allowances?

Dearness Allowance: The 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC) has begun meeting with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure and more. Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff, by mid-2027.

About 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees, are set to benefit from an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) component.

Amid these ongoing revision discussions, we look at the differences between DA and other salary component allowances, i.e., House Rent Allowance (HRA), medical allowance, education allowance and more.

Explained: What is Dearness Allowance? DA is the component of the basic salary of central government employees, public sector staff, defence personnel, bank employees and pensioners that is periodically adjusted for inflation.

Revised twice annually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), with new announcements usually made in March and October and rollouts scheduled in January and July, it is aimed at mitigating the rising cost of living and has an impact on employees' salaries.

DA is fully taxable and subject to income tax at the applicable slab rate. Notably, DA is available only to public-sector employees.

What are the other allowances in salary? House Rent Allowance: Unlike DA, as a salary component, HRA is designed to assist employees with housing expenses, specifically rent. This is also calculated as a percentage of basic salary and may vary depending on the city where you reside.

Further, HRA is exempt from tax up to a certain limit and under certain conditions, and is available to both public- and private-sector employees.

Medical allowance: Part of the salary component aimed at covering medical expenses, the medical allowance can be reimbursement-based and varies depending on the employer and your terms of employment. It is usually a fixed amount up to a certain limit and is fully taxable, unless reimbursed.

Education allowance: Part of the salary component aimed at covering costs related to children's education, this allowance has annual limits per financial year and is capped at a set amount per child (for up to two children). There are tax benefits and deductions available when you file your income tax returns.

Special allowance: Tied to specific job costs, special allowance is defined by each employer as a component of your basic salary and can change depending on your city of residence or other conditions. It is subject to income tax but can be exempt to some limit.

Transport allowance: This allowance is designed to assist employees with expenses related to transportation and can be either a fixed amount or usage-based, with annual caps per employee during the fiscal year. Further, the transport allowance is exempt from tax up to a certain limit and under certain conditions.

Can employees expect a DA hike next month? India’s wholesale inflation surged to a new high of 9.68% in May from 8.26% in April, driven by a sharp rise in fuel, crude petroleum and manufactured chemical and metal product prices. According to government data, retail inflation in April also rose to 3.48%, while food inflation climbed to 4.20%.

Rising prices of food (milk, vegetables and other essentials), power and fuel (CNG, diesel and petrol) are putting pressure on household budgets, and an adjustment in DA would significantly help address inflation concerns for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups and daily commuters.