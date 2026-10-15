Dearness allowance hike: Cabinet skips July 2026 DA decision as railway bonus, social assistance plan get nod

Central government employees awaiting the next dearness allowance (DA) revision will have to wait longer. The Union Cabinet met on Wednesday, October 14, but did not announce an increase effective from July 1, 2026. It cleared two other proposals: a bonus for railway employees and continuation of a social assistance programme.

DA is an inflation-linked component of pay for central government employees. Dearness relief (DR), its counterpart, is paid to eligible pensioners. Both help cushion the impact of inflation.

Why are employees waiting for the DA announcement? The government generally revises DA twice a year, with changes taking effect from January 1 and July 1. The January revision is typically announced in March or April, while the July revision is usually announced in September or October. The effective date can precede the announcement.

The last increase raised DA from 58% to 60% of basic pay, effective January 1, 2026. The decision was communicated in an official order dated April 22, 2026. A new order is needed to confirm the July revision.

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How is the DA hike calculated? The revision is linked to the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). It informs the allowance calculation.

In August 2026, the AICPI-IW rose by 1.2 points to 154.4. Year-on-year inflation based on the index was 4.96%, compared with 3.16% in August 2025. These figures indicate price trends but do not confirm the next hike. The government’s order will specify the rate and effective date.

What did the Cabinet approve instead? The Cabinet approved a productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for eligible non-gazetted railway employees. The allocation is ₹2,009.61 crore and covers approximately 11.41 lakh staff members. The payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja/Dusshera holidays.

It also approved continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for five years, from 2026–27 to 2030–31, with an outlay of ₹53,428 crore. Changes cover the programme’s name and disability-pension eligibility, coverage, and assistance rates.

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What should employees watch next? The government has yet to announce the July 2026 DA hike, and central government employees and pensioners will have to wait for official confirmation on the revised rate, arrears and payment timeline.