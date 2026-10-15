Dearness allowance hike: Cabinet skips July 2026 DA decision as railway bonus, social assistance plan get nod

Central government employees awaiting the next dearness allowance (DA) revision will have to wait longer. The Union Cabinet met on Wednesday, October 14, but did not announce an increase effective from July 1, 2026. It cleared two other proposals: a bonus for railway employees and continuation of a social assistance programme.
DA is an inflation-linked component of pay for central government employees. Dearness relief (DR), its counterpart, is paid to eligible pensioners. Both help cushion the impact of inflation.
The government generally revises DA twice a year, with changes taking effect from January 1 and July 1. The January revision is typically announced in March or April, while the July revision is usually announced in September or October. The effective date can precede the announcement.
The last increase raised DA from 58% to 60% of basic pay, effective January 1, 2026. The decision was communicated in an official order dated April 22, 2026. A new order is needed to confirm the July revision.
The revision is linked to the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). It informs the allowance calculation.
In August 2026, the AICPI-IW rose by 1.2 points to 154.4. Year-on-year inflation based on the index was 4.96%, compared with 3.16% in August 2025. These figures indicate price trends but do not confirm the next hike. The government’s order will specify the rate and effective date.
The Cabinet approved a productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for eligible non-gazetted railway employees. The allocation is ₹2,009.61 crore and covers approximately 11.41 lakh staff members. The payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja/Dusshera holidays.
It also approved continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for five years, from 2026–27 to 2030–31, with an outlay of ₹53,428 crore. Changes cover the programme’s name and disability-pension eligibility, coverage, and assistance rates.
The government has yet to announce the July 2026 DA hike, and central government employees and pensioners will have to wait for official confirmation on the revised rate, arrears and payment timeline.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please refer to official government notifications for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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