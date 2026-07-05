Dearness Allowance hike: From DA merger to inflation adjustment — Here are top 5 demands from employee groups

The central government hiked dearness allowance (DA) by 2% in April, effectively taking the component to 60% of the basic pay for central government employees and pensioners, up from 58%. Revised twice a year based on the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) formula as prescribed under the 7th central pay commission, DA aims to address rising cost-of-living due to inflation.
It impacts the monthly pay of central government employees, public sector staff, defence personnel, bank employees and retired pensioners aimed at mitigating rising inflation. Announcements are usually made in March and October, with rollouts scheduled in January and July. Notably, DA is not part of compensation for private sector workers.
Part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and credited as part of the monthly salary / pension payout, it seeks to offset inflation and maintain purchasing power.
Close to 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees, will benefit from a DA hike across 18 employee levels.
Today we take a look at the top 5 DA related demands made by central government employee and pensioners' representative groups, unions and stakeholders. They collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.
Suggestions made by these groups are expected to play an important role in shaping the 8th pay commission's deliberations before it announces its final recommendations. Notably, the 8th CPC closed the memorandum submission window last month on 15 June, after it opened the process on 5 March.
The Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) in its submission said that DA only provides partial protection against erosion of real wages due to inflation and over time the gap between periodic pay revisions and continuously rising cost of living impacts purchasing power significantly.
It also called growth in basic pay inadequate because the existing structure places significant reliance on allowances and DA rather than strengthening the core element of salary — basic pay. “Since pension and retirement benefits are linked to basic pay, the inadequate growth adversely affects long-term financial security of retirees,” it stated.
Notably, the government has not officially announced a DA merger (which would expand basic pay) as of June 2026, the issue has gained traction because basic salary determines other components of compensation i.e. provident fund contribution, pension, allowances, gratuity, and more. Thus, higher DA and by association basic pay means increase in overall salary and linked allowances.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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