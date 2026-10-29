Dearness Allowance hike October 2026: Ministry of Railways revises VDA rates for contract workers; check details

The Ministry of Railways has revised VDA rates for contract workers with effect from 1 October 2026. The Railway Board’s 28 October letter refers to the Labour Bureau’s 30 September order and directs principal employers to ensure that contractors comply with applicable labour laws.

Sheetal Goel
Published29 Oct 2026, 09:56 AM IST
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Dearness Allowance hike October 2026: Ministry of Railways revises VDA rates for contract workers; check details. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Dearness Allowance hike October 2026: Ministry of Railways revises VDA rates for contract workers; check details. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The Ministry of Railways has announced the revision of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) rates for contract workers engaged in various employments and activities, effective 1 October 2026.

The Railway Board issued a letter dated 28 October, referring to the Labour Bureau’s revised VDA order dated 30 September, and directing railway authorities to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed minimum wage rates.

Which contract workers are covered under the revised VDA rates?

According to the Railway Board's letter, the revised rates apply to contract workers engaged in the following employments:

  • Construction and maintenance: Roads, runways, buildings, underground cables, electric lines, water supply lines and sewerage pipelines.
  • Sweeping and cleaning: Excluding activities prohibited under the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993.
  • Watch and ward: Security duties with or without arms.
  • Loading and unloading: Goods sheds and parcel offices of railways, other goods sheds, go-downs, warehouses and other similar employments.

The applicable wage rate depends on the employment category, skill level and area classification.

Also Read | DA hike October 2026: Revised rates announced for these CPSE employees

What are revised VDA rates for contract workers?

The Labour Bureau's order revised the allowance based on the average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), which rose to 431.42 from 424.80 as of 30 June. This represents an increase of 6.62 index points.

For loading and unloading workers, including those employed at goods sheds and parcel offices of railways, the revised VDA rates are:

  • Area A: 317 per day
  • Area B: 267 per day
  • Area C: 215 per day

Areas A, B, and C refer to different cities and locations, as classified by the Labour Bureau to determine applicable minimum wage rates. For example, Area A includes Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Noida, and other specified locations.

AreaBasic wages ( /day)VDA ( /day)Total wages ( /day)
A523317840
B437267704
C350215565

The corresponding minimum daily wages, including basic wages and VDA, are 840 in Area A, 704 in Area B, and 565 in Area C.

For construction workers, the VDA rates vary by skill category. Unskilled workers are eligible for 317, 267 and 215 per day in Areas A, B and C, respectively. For highly skilled workers, the corresponding rates are 418, 387 and 354 per day.

Also Read | DA calculation: Check monthly salary increase across pay levels at 63% DA

What has Railway Board directed?

The Ministry of Railways letter states, “Railways, being Principal Employer, are required to ensure that the contractors are complying with the provisions of the Labour codes strictly and arranging prescribed minimum wages to the contract labourers.”

It further directs that the revised rates are applicable with effect from 1 October 2026.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please refer to the official website for the latest updates and applicable rules.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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