Dearness Allowance hike October 2026: Ministry of Railways revises VDA rates for contract workers; check details

The Ministry of Railways has announced the revision of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) rates for contract workers engaged in various employments and activities, effective 1 October 2026.
The Railway Board issued a letter dated 28 October, referring to the Labour Bureau’s revised VDA order dated 30 September, and directing railway authorities to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed minimum wage rates.
According to the Railway Board's letter, the revised rates apply to contract workers engaged in the following employments:
The applicable wage rate depends on the employment category, skill level and area classification.
The Labour Bureau's order revised the allowance based on the average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), which rose to 431.42 from 424.80 as of 30 June. This represents an increase of 6.62 index points.
For loading and unloading workers, including those employed at goods sheds and parcel offices of railways, the revised VDA rates are:
Areas A, B, and C refer to different cities and locations, as classified by the Labour Bureau to determine applicable minimum wage rates. For example, Area A includes Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Noida, and other specified locations.
|Area
|Basic wages ( ₹/day)
|VDA ( ₹/day)
|Total wages ( ₹/day)
|A
|523
|317
|840
|B
|437
|267
|704
|C
|350
|215
|565
The corresponding minimum daily wages, including basic wages and VDA, are ₹840 in Area A, ₹704 in Area B, and ₹565 in Area C.
For construction workers, the VDA rates vary by skill category. Unskilled workers are eligible for ₹317, ₹267 and ₹215 per day in Areas A, B and C, respectively. For highly skilled workers, the corresponding rates are ₹418, ₹387 and ₹354 per day.
The Ministry of Railways letter states, “Railways, being Principal Employer, are required to ensure that the contractors are complying with the provisions of the Labour codes strictly and arranging prescribed minimum wages to the contract labourers.”
It further directs that the revised rates are applicable with effect from 1 October 2026.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please refer to the official website for the latest updates and applicable rules.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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