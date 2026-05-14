Dearness allowance hike: Tamil Nadu increases DA for state government employees, teachers by 2% — Check details

Tamil Nadu has hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and teachers by 2%, effective from 1 January 2026, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said today. This takes DA allocation from 58% of basic salary to 60%, an official government release on 14 May stated.

The Tamil Nadu state government will bear additional annual expenditure of ₹1,230 crore for the DA hike, as per the statement, reaffirming its “commitment to the welfare of government officials, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners”.

Notably, the hike is part of a series of directives ordered by the newly elected TVK government in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu DA hike: What we know As many as 16 lakh Tamil Nadu state government employees, teachers, individual pensioners, and family pensioners will benefit from this DA hike, as per the release.

It added that the hike in the inflation allowance would lead to additional annual expenditure of ₹ 1,230 crore, and the Tamil Nadu state government will allocate the necessary additional funds for this purpose. Dearness Allowance: Finance Ministry, Railways, and IBA announce hikes

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the new Dearness Allowance (DA) rate for Tamil Nadu government employees? ⌵ Tamil Nadu has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and teachers by 2%. This brings the DA from 58% to 60% of their basic salary, effective from January 1, 2026. 2 How many Tamil Nadu state government employees and pensioners will benefit from the DA hike? ⌵ As many as 16 lakh Tamil Nadu state government employees, teachers, individual pensioners, and family pensioners will benefit from this 2% Dearness Allowance hike. 3 What is the additional annual expenditure for Tamil Nadu due to the DA hike? ⌵ The Tamil Nadu state government will bear an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,230 crore for the Dearness Allowance hike. 4 When was the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Tamil Nadu government employees effective? ⌵ The Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Tamil Nadu government employees and teachers is effective from January 1, 2026. 5 Who else has announced a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike recently? ⌵ The Finance Ministry, Indian Banks' Association (IBA), and Indian Railways have also announced DA hikes for their respective employees and pensioners, generally effective from January 1, 2026.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu government's announcement comes after the Finance Ministry, on 22 April, also hiked DA for central government employees by 2%, w.e.f. 1 January 2026.

This was followed by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on 2 May, which revised DA for bank employees for the months of May, June and July 2026 — increasing salaries for workmen and officer employees across levels. Thus, for basic salaries between ₹48,000 and ₹1,17,000, the DA increase ranges from ₹435 to ₹1,050.

On 13 May, Indian Railways also revised DA and dearness relief (DR) for employees and pensioners by 2%, effective from 1 January 2026, thereby taking the component to 60% of basic pay from 58% earlier. The finance ministry had in its notice said that the Defence and Rail Ministries would issue separate orders for their personnel and employees, respectively.

Monthly entitlement assistance for women beneficiaries Notably, the CM Vijay government also said it will release the ₹1,000 monthly entitlement assistance for women beneficiaries' accounts, to continue the financial assistance without disruptions, ANI reported, citing sources.

It added that Vijay met with the state finance secretary and Secretariat officials to ensure that the ₹1,000 assistance to be credited to women beneficiaries' bank accounts is released on 15 May.

The original scheme was announced by the previous DMK government. The newly elected government had promised to increase the entitlement amount from ₹1,000 to ₹2,500 under Madhippumigu Magalir Thittam. The scheme, however, will exclude families of state and central government employees.

Over 700 TASMAC liquor outlets to close Further, as part of his new orders, CM Vijay also ordered the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges, and bus stands across the state.

He directed officials to shut down TASMAC liquor retail outlets functioning within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations within two weeks.