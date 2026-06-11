Dearness Allowance: Himachal Pradesh reviewing pending DA, arrears, pension payment of employees, says CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday presided over a meeting of the Finance Department and reviewed the financial situation of the State. Here's what was discussed on arrears, pension and dearness allowance.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated11 Jun 2026, 09:56 AM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government is reviewing DA and pending arrears for state employees and pensioners, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.
The Himachal Pradesh government is reviewing DA and pending arrears for state employees and pensioners, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. (File Photo)

Dearness Allowance: The Himachal Pradesh government is reviewing DA and pending arrears for state employees and pensioners, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured, according to a PTI report.

Speaking after a high-level meeting of the Finance Department on Sunday, where they reviewed the fiscal situation in Himachal, Sukhu called government employees the state's backbone and said funds will be made available to clear arrears.

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The meeting included Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Singhmar, Special Secretary Finance Saurabh Jassal and other senior officers of the finance department, as per the report.

DA, arrears, pension in Himachal: Here's all we know

  • According to Sukhu, the Finance Department is directed to withdraw its notice regarding the deferment of salaries, except for the chief minister. “Arrears of the deferred salary will be released along with the full salary next month,” he stated.
  • Further, the CM also directed the department to release the pending pension arrears of all pensioners aged between 65-70 years to be disbursed next month. “The state government would make available all funds required for this purpose,” he assured.
  • After reviewing the pending arrears and DA, Sukhu called government employees the backbone of the state, and said the government remained committed to safeguarding their welfare and interests.

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  • Further, Sukhu reiterated that the state has restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees in order to ensure their social and financial security, the report added.
  • “Following the restoration of OPS, the Centre withheld financial assistance of 1,200 crore due to the state. Had this amount not been withheld, Himachal Pradesh would have been in a position to clear employees' pending arrears. Nevertheless, the state government is sympathetically considering the demands of employees,” Sukhu said.

HRTC pensioners' JAC call on Sukhu: What was discussed?

The report added that a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Pensioners Joint Action Committee (JAC) called on Sukhu on Sunday, 7 June, during which the importance of timely disbursement of pension was emphasised.

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  • The CM told the group that pensioners would receive payments between the 7th-10th of each month, and to facilitate this, the state has approved a monthly grant of 23 crore.
  • Sukhu also directed the HRTC management to expedite the commencement of pension benefits for employees who retired after October 2025 and have not yet started receiving their payouts. He said that a pension is the rightful entitlement of retired employees and directed that appropriate action be taken in this regard.
  • The CM announced the release of 20 crore to HRTC towards medical reimbursement claims to facilitate the settlement of pending liabilities.

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  • He added that the state government is undertaking reforms in HRTC to ensure that there are no delays in the payment of salaries and pensions.
  • HRTC receives around 1,500 crore annually ( 800 crore from its own revenue and 720 crore in grant-in-aid from the state) but continues to incur losses. Sukhu attributed this primarily to the corporation's extensive fleet of nearly 3,000 buses, which significantly increases operational expenditure and contributes to the financial burden on the organisation.

Also present at the meeting were Kumar, Singhmar, Managing Director HRTC Dr Nipun Jindal, and JAC representatives, including Secretary Rajender Thakur, Devaraj Thakur, Brij Lal Thakur and others, the report added.

(With inputs from ANI)

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About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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