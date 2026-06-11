Dearness Allowance: Himachal Pradesh reviewing pending DA, arrears, pension payment of employees, says CM Sukhu

Dearness Allowance: The Himachal Pradesh government is reviewing DA and pending arrears for state employees and pensioners, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured, according to a PTI report.
Speaking after a high-level meeting of the Finance Department on Sunday, where they reviewed the fiscal situation in Himachal, Sukhu called government employees the state's backbone and said funds will be made available to clear arrears.
The meeting included Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Singhmar, Special Secretary Finance Saurabh Jassal and other senior officers of the finance department, as per the report.
The report added that a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Pensioners Joint Action Committee (JAC) called on Sukhu on Sunday, 7 June, during which the importance of timely disbursement of pension was emphasised.
Also present at the meeting were Kumar, Singhmar, Managing Director HRTC Dr Nipun Jindal, and JAC representatives, including Secretary Rajender Thakur, Devaraj Thakur, Brij Lal Thakur and others, the report added.
(With inputs from ANI)
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