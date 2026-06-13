Dearness Allowance: Himachal Pradesh to pay full salary, DA and HRA of employees during study leave for higher education

Dearness Allowance: Himachal Pradesh will now pay state government employees their full salary, including dearness allowance (DA) and house rent allowance (HRA), when they avail study leave for higher education purpose, as per an ANI report.
Making the announcement on Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed that government employees in the state are now entitled to receive 100% salary while on study leave. This is up from the previous 40% cap, including DA and HRA, it added.
Salary will be the last draw amount for the employee. Further, employees who had previously availed study leave under the earlier provisions would also be paid the balance due amount of salary as per the revised rules.
“Enhanced study leave benefit will encourage employees to pursue higher education and acquire advanced skills, which would ultimately improve the quality and efficiency of services delivered to the people,” Sukhu added.
The state government has amended Rule 56 of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972 to enable the shift, with aim to adopt a “sympathetic and employee-friendly approach”, as per the report. Sukhu's announcement came during the state Budget for FY27.
The government noted that the decision comes based on acknowledgement that “acquiring advanced qualifications and upgrading professional skills through higher studies not only contributes to the individual growth of the employees but also enhances their efficiency and effectiveness, resulting in improved delivery of public services to the people”.
Notably, the Himachal had earlier restored full salary during study leave for allopathy doctors pursuing higher and specialised courses at premier medical institutions.
Last week, the CM also said that his government is reviewing DA and pending arrears for state employees and pensioners, called government employees the state's backbone and said funds will be made available to clear arrears.
The state Finance Department is directed to withdraw its notice regarding the deferment of salaries, except for the chief minister. “Arrears of the deferred salary will be released along with the full salary next month,” he stated.
Further, the CM also directed the department to release the pending pension arrears of all pensioners aged between 65-70 years to be disbursed next month. “The state government would make available all funds required for this purpose,” he assured. Sukhu added that the government remained committed to safeguarding their welfare and interests.
(With inputs from ANI)
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