Dearness Allowance: Here's how your 2% DA hike was calculated using AICPI's 12-month average

Dearness Allowance (DA) is the salary component aimed at addressing inflationary pressures for central government employees, public sector staff, defense personnel, bank employees and pensioners.

The Centre's 8th pay commission (8th CPC) is conducting meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more. Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff by mid-2027.

As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees benefit from increase in DA and DR component. Meanwhile, HRA benefits apply to many salaried individuals in India.

What is Dearness Allowance? DA is a component of the salary break-up for central and public sector employees, aimed at mitigating the rising cost of living. It is among the most closely tracked components of government employees' salaries and pensions. The All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) updates DA twice a year based on inflation metrics. The announcements are made in early March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July.

How was the 2% DA hike calculated? DA hikes calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average, using the method prescribed by the 7th pay commission. The formula used is as follows, according to Clear Tax:

For Central Government Employees: DA percentage = [(Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001 = 100) for the last 12 months – 261.42) / 261.42] x 100

For Public Sector Employees: DA percentage = [(Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001 = 100) for the last three months – 126.33) / 126.33] x 100 Thus, the 2% DA hike announced in April was calculated using the AICPI's 12-month average formula as follows:

DA percentage = (145.54 × 2.88 − 261.33) / 261.33 × 100

= (419.155 − 261.33) / 261.33 × 100

= 157.825 / 261.33 × 100 = 60.39%

This has been rounded down to 60%, which means the component was hiked 2% from previous 58% of basic salary.

Is DA part of your salary? Is it taxable? DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited to the monthly salary of central government employees. It is subject to income tax in its entirety as per your tax slab. Notably, Income-Tax Rules mandate that DA is reported in a taxpayer's I-T returns (ITR).

Is DA hike likely in July 2026? According to government data, retail inflation in April 2026 rose to 3.48%, while food inflation climbed to 4.20%. Rising food (milk, vegetables and other essentials), power and fuel (CNG, diesel and petrol) prices are putting pressure on household budgets, and an adjustment in DA would significantly help address inflation concerns for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups and daily commuters. While there is no official word yet, the debate over a higher DA revision has gained momentum. Employees and pensioners are increasingly looking forward to a 2-3% hike in July.

DA hike: Latest updates on 8th pay commission Pay commissions, formally known as Central Pay Commission (CPC), are constituted once a decade to revise the salary, allowances and pensions of central government employees and pensioners.

The committee gathers views from employee groups, representatives, unions, ministries, pension bodies, and other stakeholders before rolling out its recommendations. The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is the eighth and latest such panel since Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, and its Terms of Reference (ToR) were issued in November 2025. It is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Other members include Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission and Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary.