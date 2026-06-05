Dearness Allowance: Here's how your 2% DA hike was calculated using AICPI's 12-month average

Dearness Allowance (DA) is the salary component aimed at addressing inflationary pressures for central government employees, public sector staff, defense personnel, bank employees and pensioners.
The Centre's 8th pay commission (8th CPC) is conducting meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more. Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff by mid-2027.
As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees benefit from increase in DA and DR component. Meanwhile, HRA benefits apply to many salaried individuals in India.
DA is a component of the salary break-up for central and public sector employees, aimed at mitigating the rising cost of living. It is among the most closely tracked components of government employees' salaries and pensions. The All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) updates DA twice a year based on inflation metrics. The announcements are made in early March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July.
DA hikes calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average, using the method prescribed by the 7th pay commission. The formula used is as follows, according to Clear Tax:
Thus, the 2% DA hike announced in April was calculated using the AICPI's 12-month average formula as follows:
DA percentage = (145.54 × 2.88 − 261.33) / 261.33 × 100
= (419.155 − 261.33) / 261.33 × 100
= 157.825 / 261.33 × 100 = 60.39%
This has been rounded down to 60%, which means the component was hiked 2% from previous 58% of basic salary.
DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited to the monthly salary of central government employees. It is subject to income tax in its entirety as per your tax slab. Notably, Income-Tax Rules mandate that DA is reported in a taxpayer's I-T returns (ITR).
According to government data, retail inflation in April 2026 rose to 3.48%, while food inflation climbed to 4.20%. Rising food (milk, vegetables and other essentials), power and fuel (CNG, diesel and petrol) prices are putting pressure on household budgets, and an adjustment in DA would significantly help address inflation concerns for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups and daily commuters. While there is no official word yet, the debate over a higher DA revision has gained momentum. Employees and pensioners are increasingly looking forward to a 2-3% hike in July.
Pay commissions, formally known as Central Pay Commission (CPC), are constituted once a decade to revise the salary, allowances and pensions of central government employees and pensioners.
The committee gathers views from employee groups, representatives, unions, ministries, pension bodies, and other stakeholders before rolling out its recommendations. The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is the eighth and latest such panel since Independence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, and its Terms of Reference (ToR) were issued in November 2025. It is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Other members include Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission and Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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