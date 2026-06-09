Dearness Allowance: How DA is treated under Income Tax, explained

Dearness Allowance aims to help mitigate cost-of-living expenses for central government employees, public sector staff, defence personnel, bank employees, and pensioners. A component of the basic salary, it is revised bi-annually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) with new announcements in March and October followed by rollouts in January and July.
This year, the Union Ministry of Finance revised DA and dearness relief (DR) by 2% with effect from 1 January this year, effectively takes the component to 60% of Basic Pay up from previous 58%.
One of the most closely watched components of government employees' salaries and pensions, especially whenever pay hikes or inflation adjustments are discussed. Around 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees, benefit from DA hikes ranging from varying amounts across 18 levels.
However, while millions of central government employees and pensioners receive DA to offset rising living costs, many taxpayers remain unsure how it is credited, taxed, and reported on their income tax returns.
Here's a look at if DA is subject to income-tax, whether it must be reported in your income tax returns filing and more.
DA aims to help mitigate cost-of-living expenses for central government employees, public sector staff, defence personnel, bank employees, and pensioners. It is a part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited in the monthly salary of central government employees and pension payout of eligible retirees.
It is thus subject to income tax in its entirety as per your tax slab and taxpayers are required to report DA separately in your I-T returns (ITR) as per tax rules.
While DA affects employee salaries, dearness relief (DR) impacts pension payouts. Thus, the key difference is in who the benefit applies to and when, i.e., employees' salaries and retirees' pensions.
Meanwhile, House Rent Allowance is designed to assist employees with housing expenses and is taxable under a different head. Further, HRA is exempt from income tax up to a certain limit, unlike DA and DR, which are not.
DA and DR are only available to government and public sector employees, while HRA is also available to both — government and private-sector employees.
Hikes are calculated based on the 12-month average as per the method prescribed by the AICPI under the 7th Pay Commission.
The last few DA hikes were under the 7th CPC. Since 2021, there have been 10 hikes, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025. The latest announcement was made in April for 2% hike, taking DA to 60% of basic salary.
According to government data, retail inflation in April 2026 rose to 3.48%, while food inflation climbed to 4.20%. Rising food (milk, vegetables and other essentials), power and fuel (CNG, diesel and petrol) prices are putting pressure on household budgets, and an adjustment in DA would significantly help address inflation concerns for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups and daily commuters.
While there is no official word yet, the debate over a higher DA revision in the near future has gained momentum. Employees and pensioners are increasingly looking forward to a 2-3% hike in July.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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