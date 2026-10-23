Dearness Allowance July 2026: How much could your monthly salary increase with 1%, 2% or 3% DA hike? Check formula

Central government employees are awaiting the announcement of the July 2026 revision in dearness allowance (DA). Despite expectations around recent Cabinet meetings and festive-season bonus announcements, the Centre has yet to confirm the revised rates, arrears, or payment schedule.

DA is an inflation-linked component of salary paid to central government employees to help offset rising living costs. The government generally revises it twice a year, with changes effective from January 1 and July 1.

While the January revision is commonly announced in March or April, the July revision is often announced in October.

On April 18, 2026, the Union Cabinet approved a 2-percentage-point increase in DA, taking the rates from 58% to 60% of basic pay or pension, effective January 1, 2026. The next revision is awaited, and any salary increase will depend on the rate ultimately approved by the government.

How is DA calculated on salary? DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay under the 7th Central Pay Commission's pay structure. The calculation does not include other salary components such as house rent allowance (HRA) or transport allowance.

DA calculation formula:

DA amount = Basic pay × (DA rate ÷ 100) For example, an employee drawing basic pay of ₹18,000 receives ₹10,800 as DA at the current rate of 60%. If the rate rises to 63%, the DA component would increase to ₹11,340, an additional ₹540 per month.

How much could your monthly salary increase after a DA hike? The following table shows the additional monthly DA if the rate increases by 1, 2, or 3 percentage points from the current 60% rate.

Basic pay DA at 60% DA at 61% DA at 62% DA at 63% Increase at 61% Increase at 62% Increase at 63% ₹ 18,000 ₹ 10,800 ₹ 10,980 ₹ 11,160 ₹ 11,340 ₹ 180 ₹ 360 ₹ 540 ₹ 25,000 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 15,250 ₹ 15,500 ₹ 15,750 ₹ 250 ₹ 500 ₹ 750 ₹ 35,000 ₹ 21,000 ₹ 21,350 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 22,050 ₹ 350 ₹ 700 ₹ 1,050 ₹ 50,000 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 30,500 ₹ 31,000 ₹ 31,500 ₹ 500 ₹ 1,000 ₹ 1,500 *Estimated figures

If the DA rate increases by 1 percentage point, from 60% to 61%, an employee with a basic pay of ₹18,000 could receive an additional ₹180 per month, while someone earning ₹50,000 as basic pay could get ₹500 more.

At 62%, the additional monthly amount could range from ₹360 to ₹1,000. If DA rises to 63%, the increase could range from ₹540 to ₹1,500 per month across these basic pay levels.

These figures represent the increase in the DA component alone, rather than the total change in take-home salary. Actual take-home pay may differ because of deductions and other salary-linked adjustments.

Also Read | Dearness allowance delay July 2026: What government employees should watch next

Will employees receive arrears from July 2026? Once the government approves the revision with effect from July 1, 2026, employees will be eligible for arrears covering the period between the effective date and the implementation of the revised rate.

The actual amount would depend on the approved percentage and basic pay. The government has not yet confirmed the July revision or its payment schedule. Until an official announcement is issued, the rates shown above should be treated as estimates, not a confirmation of the upcoming DA hike.