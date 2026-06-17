Dearness Allowance: MSRTC employees get 5% DA hike; employee unions demand payment of arrears — Here's all we know

Dearness Allowance: Maharashtra has increased the DA for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees by 5%, from 53% of basic pay to 58%, aligning it with the allowance received by other state government employees, according to a PTI report.
State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik announced it on 11 June. Notably, employee unions are demanding that the state also clear DA arrears by June-end, the report added.
Sarnaik also serves as chairman of the state-run transport corporation. He said the 5% DA hike and the decision to pay House Rent Allowance (HRA) arrears will impose additional burdens of ₹13.75 crore and ₹100 crore, respectively, on the MSRTC.
These decisions are significant as the MSRTC is India's largest state-owned public transport corporation. With a fleet of 15,000+ buses and over 86,000 employees, it transports more than 55 lakh passengers daily. Notably, the corporation is facing financial strain.
The minister met with leaders of the Maharashtra State Transport Kamgar Sanghatana Kruti Samiti, which is a joint action committee (JAC) of employee unions, to discuss their demands.
After the meeting, Sarnaik said that the state has agreed to pay ₹100 crore towards long-pending HRA arrears. “As the financial condition of ST improves, we will fulfil the employees' legitimate financial demands in a phased manner. I appeal to the unions to withdraw their agitation. I sincerely request that passengers should not be made to suffer,” he said.
However, the JAC has reiterated that it will continue its protest — a "chakka jam" to be held near June-end — if the DA arrears are also not cleared by the month's end. Shrirang Barge, a leader of the ST employees, said they were disappointed that the minister did not provide any assurance regarding the payment of DA arrears.
The report added that during the meeting, the minister directed the administration to ensure that any future revised DA and salary hikes are extended to state transport employees immediately.
Sarnaik also reportedly said that pending salary revision arrears would be paid in phases, keeping the corporation's financial condition in mind. He also assured the unions that a meeting with the chief minister and both deputy chief ministers would be arranged.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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