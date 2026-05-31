Dearness Allowance: Punjab Cabinet to discuss DA, DR, pay arrear, clears regularisation of over 65,000 employees—Details

The Punjab state government on 30 May announced that it will consider payment of pending dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) dues of state government employees (across categories) and pensioners for the period between 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2024, according to a PTI report.
It also said that a sub-committee will discuss payment of arrears for employees and pensioners based on revised salary and pension benefits for the period between 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2021, it added.
The Cabinet has granted ex-post facto approval for the reconstitution of a Cabinet sub-committee comprising Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora and Baljit Kaur to examine issues related to pending arrears of revised pay, pensions, leave encashment and dearness allowance, it said.
These decisions were taken in a Cabinet meeting held in state capital Chandigarh under the chairmanship ofPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The same day, the government added that it has approved the process to dismantle a decades-old contractual employment system and regularisation framework for over 65,000 workers across 51 government departments, as per the report.
Speaking to reporters, Mann declared that move a historic decision that "we will end the contractual system" in the state. It effectively ends the role of private contractors in government employment and creates a direct employer-employee relationship between the state and workers, he added.
“The government has moved to provide job security, dignity and a clear pathway to permanent service for thousands of employees who spent years serving Punjab without regular status,” according to Mann. He added that an ordinance will be sent to the Punjab Governor for approval and then presented in the state assembly.
The implementation process would begin within 45 days of Cabinet approval and eligible categories would be notified in phases by the Departments of Personnel and Finance, the CMO release noted.
“A total of 65,048 outsourced workers across 51 departments fall within the ambit of this reform and more than 26,000 workers will be among the first beneficiaries,” according to Mann. He added that workers performing duties involving risks to life and health will receive faster consideration under the policy.
(With inputs from PTI)
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