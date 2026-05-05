Dearness Allowance: What are the types of DA and how often are they revised? We answer top FAQs

Dearness Allowance (DA) or dearness relief (DR) is a percentage of employees' basic salary intended to address the inflationary impact on households of central government employees. A rise in DA gives employees a higher in-hand salary and a buffer against rising living costs.
DA is usually revised every six months by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), with new announcements in early March and October and rollouts in January and July of the same year.
In April, the Ministry of Finance announced a 2% hike in DA, applicable to all central government employees and pensioners (including railways and defence personnel), effective from 1 January 2026, raising the component to 60% of basic pay from 58%.
Notably, the 2% DA hike is calculated on the 12-month average as per the method prescribed by the AICPI under the 7th Pay Commission. Under this CPC, there have been 10 hikes since 2021, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025.
For calculation purposes, DA is separated into two categories: industrial and variable DA.
When calculating DA, it comprises the base index (which remains fixed for a given period) and CPI (used to calculate VDA). Even though CPI numbers are released every month, VDA only changes when the Centre revises the basic minimum wages.
DA is usually provided by the central government for its employees. The private sector in India has not offered the same for its employees or pensioners.
As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees, will benefit from the DA hike. Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and individual hikes will depend on the employee's or pensioner's level, as their basic pay differs from level to level.
DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited to the monthly salary of central government employees. As per the ministry, payments on account of DA involving fractions of 50 paise or more may be rounded off to the next higher rupee, and fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored.
DA for salaried employees is subject to income tax in its entirety. Income-Tax Rules mandate that the DA component is stated separately in a taxpayer's I-T returns (ITR).
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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