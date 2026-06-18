Dearness Allowance: West Bengal Chief Secretary debunks ‘creative’ claim of 22% DA hike — When is official announcement?

Dearness Allowance: The Office of the Chief Secretary, West Bengal, has formally clarified that rumours of a 22% hike in the dearness allowance for state government employees circulating online are untrue.
In a notice issued on 16 June by state Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal, the official said that “such magnificent percentages” are not within his power to approve and called it “creativity” of the posters. He also asked state government employees and pensioners to wait till the West Bengal government's Budget announcement later this month for official news.
Earlier, claims of a 22% DA hike for West Bengal government employees had gained traction on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, according to a report by Matrubhumi. The now debunked post claimed that the hike would be effective from 1 July and triggered much speculation online.
“All employees and pensioners are requested not to believe every viral order carrying my name and signature. Please wait patiently until the State Budget on June 22 for any official announcement,” Agarwal's notice stated.
The same was also earlier confirmed by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who on 7 June assured that DA would be announced in the next state Budget. He was addressing a preparatory meeting for the BJP's special training camp.
Central government employees and pensioners are covered by the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), which offers a different pay structure and increases pay.
In contrast, the West Bengal state employees and pensioners are still covered by the 5th and 6th CPC, which have much lower salaries. Now, with the 8th CPC underway, there are concerns that the salary gap will widen.
Employee representatives said that central government staffers receive DA at 60% of basic pay, while West Bengal government employees and pensioners receive it at 18%, leaving a 42 percentage-point gap between the two.
“The chief minister has assured us that the DA gap with the Centre will be bridged in phases. We expect a major announcement on this issue in the state budget on 22 June,” Bhaskar Ghosh, convenor of the Joint Struggle Forum of State Government Employees, which is the state employees' forum, told reporters on 1 June.
He added that Adhikari had committed to implementing the 7th pay commission recommendations by January next year. “Issues relating to pay disparities among state government employees, including temporary staff, were also discussed during the meeting. The chief minister himself proposed that regular meetings be held between the state government and employees' organisations. A framework for such consultations is being worked out,” Ghosh added.
Earlier in May, the West Bengal government approved, in principle, the formation of the 7th state pay commission to decide salary and DA hikes for state government employees, educational institutions, government corporation, board staff and state government-aided bodies. The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on 18 May, chaired by Adhikari at Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat.
According to the state Women, Child and Social Welfare Minister Agnimitra, the state's 7th pay commission will consider an upward revision of salaries of employees. She added that the scope of a pay hike would also extend to staff of statutory entities such as civic bodies, local bodies and education boards, as well as those working in state-run education institutions, as per a PTI report.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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