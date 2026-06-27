Dearness Allowance: Here's why AIDEF is demanding a change in the DA calculation formula

DA hike: The All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF) has in a second memorandum submitted to the 8th pay commission panel sought a change in how dearness allowance is calculated.
At present, as per recommendations made by the 7th CPC, DA and dearness relief (DR) are calculated using the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) 12-month average.
According to the AIDEF, the formula does not adequately reflect actual cost of living when it comes to mitigating inflation pressure on households of central government employees and retired pensioners.
Notably, DA is adjusted twice a year for inflation based on the AICPI's 12-month average using the following formulas:
Here, the AIDEF has argued that while the index seeks to provide relief against inflation, higher weightage has been assigned to relatively stable expenditure categories, which makes it “difficult for the index to adequately and fairly represent the current inflation picture”.
The defence employees' representative group noted that employees, especially those on lower pay grades, spend a larger percentage of their earnings on food, education, healthcare, house rent, medicines and other essentials. For pensioners, it noted that significant allocations are usually towards caregiving, health and medical expenses, which rise faster than overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, and thus periodic DR revisions may not fully protect their purchasing power.
As per the federation, while food and beverage account for only 36.75% of the total index, categories and aspects such as healthcare, housing, transport, communication and digital services have received greater weightage, despite generally experiencing more enduring price movements and changes.
It also categorically stated that the revised CPI basket, introduced in FY23, does not fully capture increase in food commodity prices and seasonal agricultural products.
|Key Details
|Existing Position
|Inflation Index Used
|AICPI-IW
|Basis of DA Calculation
|12-month average of AICPI-IW
|Food & Beverage Weight in 2012 CPI Basket
|45.86%
|Food & Beverage Weight in 2022-23 CPI Basket
|36.75%
|Main Concern Raised by AIDEF
|Lower weight for food inflation and higher weight for relatively stable expenditure categories
The federation suggested that countering relatively higher inflation on personal items should be what is reflected more broadly in the revised DA calculation formula. Calling for a complete overhaul of the index, it has proposed creation of an employee-specific cost-of-living index.
The new index, as per the AIDEF, must give due weight to changes in expenditure when determining future fitment factors and to better recognition of elderly care expenses in pay and pension revisions under the 8th Pay Commission.
Notably, the commission closed submissions on 15 June and has planned state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to discuss revisions for pay hikes, dearness allowance, fitment factor, salary structure and other benefits. It has already held multiple meetings since April.
India’s wholesale inflation surged to a new high of 9.68% in May from 8.26% in April, driven by a sharp rise in fuel, crude petroleum and manufactured chemical and metal product prices. According to government data, retail inflation in May also rose to 3.93%, while food inflation climbed to 4.78%.
Vegetables such as tomato, ginger and raisin were among the items that had the strongest inflationary pressure. Rising prices of food (milk, vegetables and other essentials), power and fuel (CNG, diesel and petrol) are putting pressure on household budgets, and an adjustment in DA would significantly help address inflation concerns for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups and daily commuters.
Reports feel that another DA hike announcement could come this year in July or September amid inflationary pressures and as employees and pensioners seek relief against steadily rising living expenses.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.