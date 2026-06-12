Dearness Allowance: Here's why DA and fitment factor matters for central government employees' salary hike

Dearness Allowance: The 8th pay commission is conducting meetings with various employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather data before making its recommendations on allowances and salary hikes for central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff.

Constituted every 10 years, the latest panel is expected to announce its decisions by mid-2027. At least 1 crore beneficiaries — including around 50 lakh employees and about 65 lakh pensioners are looking forward to hike in dearness allowance (DA), dearness relief (DR) and fitment factor.

Today we explore why DA / DR and fitment factor are significant when it comes to determining how much salaries and pensions could increase under the 8th CPC.

What is DA and DR? DA and DR are a component of salary and pension, respectively, for employees and retirees from government jobs. It is aimed at helping against the rising cost-of-living. DA in effect reflects in employee salaries, while DR impacts pension payouts, and are fully taxable as per the slab rate. Both are calculated as a percentage of your basic pay and disbursed as part of the monthly salary / pension. It is only available to public sector employees.

DA is revised bi-annually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) to mitigate cost-of-living expenses. New announcements are made in March and October, with rollouts scheduled in January and July. The Finance Ministry in April announced revision in DA and DR by 2%, up from 58% to 60% of Basic Pay, with effect from 1 January 2026.

Why are DA and DR important? According to government data, retail inflation in April 2026 rose to 3.48%, while food inflation climbed to 4.20%. Further, rising food (milk, vegetables and other essentials), power and fuel (CNG, diesel and petrol) prices are hitting household budgets. This, DA /DR is important as they help address inflation concerns for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups and common salaried individuals.

Notably, employees and pensioners are increasingly looking towards a further hike in July this year for relief against steadily rising living expenses.

What is fitment factor? Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure.

The primary formula used is: Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay. Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, pay basic pay rose from ₹7,000 under the 6th CPC to ₹18,000 as follows: ₹7,000 x 2.57 = ₹18,000.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Full list of states that have announced DA hikes

At this time, 8th CPC discussions are still on, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. However, multiple groups, industry watchers and reports estimate the multiplier could be somewhere between 2.28 and 3.83.

How much salary hike to expect for 3.83 fitment factor? The National Council – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) have suggested fitment factor of 3.83. Here's how that could change salaries:

Pay Matrix Level 7th CPC Basic Salary Estimated Range (8th CPC) Level 1 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 32,000 – ₹ 69,000+ Level 2 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 36,000 – ₹ 76,000+ Level 3 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 39,000 – ₹ 83,000+ Level 4 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 46,000 – ₹ 97,000+ Level 5 ₹ 29,200 ₹ 53,000 – ₹ 1.11 lakh+ Level 6 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 64,000 – ₹ 1.35 lakh+ Level 7 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 82,000 – ₹ 1.71 lakh+ Level 10 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 1.02 lakh – ₹ 2.15 lakh+ Level 13 ₹ 1,23,100 ₹ 2.25 lakh – ₹ 4.71 lakh+ Level 18 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 4.57 lakh – ₹ 9.57 lakh+ Source: Clear Tax

8th CPC discussions: Timeline, expectations of announcement Notably, the 8th pay commission has invited suggestions and memoranda until 15 June, following the formal opening of submissions in March. The process began on 5 March 2026, with earlier deadlines on 30 April and 31 May. As per the plan, the panel is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution. With the 8th CPC constituted on 3 November 2025, the earliest we can expect recommendations is February 2027.

Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that while hikes could be announced in 2027, they may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.