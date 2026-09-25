Death certificate in India: How to register, documents required and what changes for delayed registration from 1 Oct

A death certificate is an official record of an individual’s death. It is an extremely important document for the family to obtain after the demise of a near and dear one. The registration of deaths is mandatory under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.
For families, this document is also critical for personal finances, as legal heirs of an individual may need it to claim life insurance, provident fund, mutual fund proceeds, demat and stock holdings, and to file the deceased's income tax returns, among other key matters.
This document may also be required when dealing with property/estate redistribution, as well as loans and liabilities left behind by the deceased.
A death is registered with the Registration of Births and Deaths in the area where it occurred. In line with the location, this can be a municipal corporation, a panchayat, a municipality or another designated local authority.
This process varies across states and local bodies. Where online registration is available, the application can be submitted through the relevant government or municipal portal. In cases where the death occurred in a hospital, the institution provides the medical certification of the cause of death and follows the laid-down reporting process.
The exact documents needed may vary; still, applicants should generally need:
Applicants should carefully check the requirements of the relevant local authorities before submitting applications.
From 1 October, the rules on delayed death registration will become stricter under the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2026. For a death reported more than one year but up to two years after the actual event, an order from the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate or authorized Executive Magistrate will be needed.
For delays exceeding two years, an order from a Judicial Magistrate First Class will be required. The authorities will verify the information before completing the registration process.
Once the registration process is complete, the death certificate should be kept safely, as heirs may need it at various stages of settling the deceased’s financial and legal affairs.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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