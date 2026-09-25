Death certificate in India: How to register, documents required and what changes for delayed registration from 1 Oct

A death certificate is an official record of an individual’s death. It is an extremely important document for the family to obtain after the demise of a near and dear one. The registration of deaths is mandatory under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

For families, this document is also critical for personal finances, as legal heirs of an individual may need it to claim life insurance, provident fund, mutual fund proceeds, demat and stock holdings, and to file the deceased's income tax returns, among other key matters.

This document may also be required when dealing with property/estate redistribution, as well as loans and liabilities left behind by the deceased.

Where and how can you register a death? A death is registered with the Registration of Births and Deaths in the area where it occurred. In line with the location, this can be a municipal corporation, a panchayat, a municipality or another designated local authority.

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This process varies across states and local bodies. Where online registration is available, the application can be submitted through the relevant government or municipal portal. In cases where the death occurred in a hospital, the institution provides the medical certification of the cause of death and follows the laid-down reporting process.

What documents are required to obtain a death certificate? The exact documents needed may vary; still, applicants should generally need:

A medical certificate or a certificate of cause of death as provided by a hospital. Complete details of the deceased, including name, date and place of birth. Details and complete identification of the person reporting the death. Any other relevant documents provided by the hospital, where applicable. The prescribed application, duly filled and other supporting documentation. Applicants should carefully check the requirements of the relevant local authorities before submitting applications.

What changes from 1 October 2026? From 1 October, the rules on delayed death registration will become stricter under the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2026. For a death reported more than one year but up to two years after the actual event, an order from the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate or authorized Executive Magistrate will be needed.

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For delays exceeding two years, an order from a Judicial Magistrate First Class will be required. The authorities will verify the information before completing the registration process.