Death doesn't end income tax liability: Who is responsible for paying a deceased person's tax dues?

When a taxpayer dies, their income tax dues and financial affairs do not simply disappear. Income earned before death remains taxable, while pending tax filings and outstanding demands must still be dealt with.
This raises an important question for families and legal heirs of the deceased person: who is responsible for handling these tax obligations after the taxpayer's death, and to what extent can they be held liable?
After a person's death, the responsibility for handling their tax affairs shifts to the legal heir or legal representative, who must take care of filing the income tax return and settling any outstanding dues on behalf of the deceased.
Under Section 302 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, the legal representative of the deceased taxpayer is responsible for fulfilling the tax obligations that the said taxpayer would have been required to meet had they been alive.
"Where a person dies, his legal representative shall be liable to pay any sum which the deceased would have been liable to pay if he had not died, in the like manner and to the same extent as the deceased."
The provision further clarifies that:
The Income-tax act limits a legal representative's liability to the value of the assets inherited from the deceased. In simple words, legal heirs are not required to pay the deceased person's tax dues from their own personal funds if the estate is insufficient to cover the liability.
“...the liability of a legal representative shall be limited to the extent to which the estate of the deceased is capable of meeting the liability,” according to the law mentioned in the income tax portal.
This rule ensures that tax recovery is made from the estate left behind by the deceased taxpayer and not from the personal income of the legal heir or legal representative.
If the legal representative transfers, sells, disposes of, or distributes assets from the deceased's estate before clearing outstanding tax dues, they may become personally liable. However, such liability is limited to the value of the assets that were transferred or disposed of.
“Every legal representative shall be personally liable for any tax payable by him in his capacity as legal representative if, while such liability tax remains undischarged, he creates a charge on or disposes of or parts with any assets of the estate of the deceased, which are in, or may come into, his possession,” the income tax law says.
For example, if the deceased taxpayer had outstanding tax dues of ₹3 lakh but the left behind assets worth ₹1.5 lakh, the legal heir's liability would generally be restricted to ₹1.5 lakh, which is the value of the inherited estate.
In other words, tax liabilities do not vanish upon death, but the law ensures that they are ordinarily recovered from the deceased's person estate. This also ensures that the legal heir or representative is not personally burdened beyond the assets they inherit or pay from their own pocket.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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