Death doesn't end income tax liability: Who is responsible for paying a deceased person's tax dues?

When a taxpayer dies, their income tax dues and financial affairs do not simply disappear. Income earned before death remains taxable, while pending tax filings and outstanding demands must still be dealt with.

This raises an important question for families and legal heirs of the deceased person: who is responsible for handling these tax obligations after the taxpayer's death, and to what extent can they be held liable?

After a person's death, the responsibility for handling their tax affairs shifts to the legal heir or legal representative, who must take care of filing the income tax return and settling any outstanding dues on behalf of the deceased.

What Section 302 of the I-T Act, 2025 says Under Section 302 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, the legal representative of the deceased taxpayer is responsible for fulfilling the tax obligations that the said taxpayer would have been required to meet had they been alive.

"Where a person dies, his legal representative shall be liable to pay any sum which the deceased would have been liable to pay if he had not died, in the like manner and to the same extent as the deceased."

The provision further clarifies that:

Any tax proceeding initiated against the deceased before their death will be deemed to have been initiated against the legal representative and may be continued against the legal representative from the stage at which it stood on the date of the death of the deceased.

Any proceeding that could have been taken against the deceased if they had survived, may be taken against the legal representative

All provisions of this income-tax Act will apply to the legal representative accordingly.

The legal representative of the deceased shall be deemed to be an assessee for the purposes of this Act. How far does a legal heir's tax liability extend? The Income-tax act limits a legal representative's liability to the value of the assets inherited from the deceased. In simple words, legal heirs are not required to pay the deceased person's tax dues from their own personal funds if the estate is insufficient to cover the liability.

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“...the liability of a legal representative shall be limited to the extent to which the estate of the deceased is capable of meeting the liability,” according to the law mentioned in the income tax portal.

This rule ensures that tax recovery is made from the estate left behind by the deceased taxpayer and not from the personal income of the legal heir or legal representative.

When legal heir can become personally liable If the legal representative transfers, sells, disposes of, or distributes assets from the deceased's estate before clearing outstanding tax dues, they may become personally liable. However, such liability is limited to the value of the assets that were transferred or disposed of.

“Every legal representative shall be personally liable for any tax payable by him in his capacity as legal representative if, while such liability tax remains undischarged, he creates a charge on or disposes of or parts with any assets of the estate of the deceased, which are in, or may come into, his possession,” the income tax law says.

For example, if the deceased taxpayer had outstanding tax dues of ₹3 lakh but the left behind assets worth ₹1.5 lakh, the legal heir's liability would generally be restricted to ₹1.5 lakh, which is the value of the inherited estate.