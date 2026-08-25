Death of joint home loan borrower: Who pays the EMIs and who owns the house? SC advocate explains

If you have taken a joint home loan and the co-borrower dies, you may assume that continuing to pay the EMIs will give you full ownership of the house. But that is not necessarily the case.
Amitraj Kaushal, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, explained the key conditions every joint home loan borrower should know.
Kaushal explained that in most joint home loans, both borrowers sign on as 'joint and several' obligors. The moment one co-borrower passes away, the entire responsibility for the remaining EMIs falls on the surviving borrower by default,
He said it does not matter who was actually paying more of the EMI while both were alive. The bank cares about recovering its money, and the loan agreement usually already covers this scenario.
“This is where people often get confused, and it trips up a lot of families,” Kaushal noted.
He explained that paying off the loan doesn't automatically make you the owner of the entire property. Ownership follows the title deed, not the loan repayment.
“If the deceased borrower's share was jointly held, it typically passes to their legal heirs (or a nominee, if one was named) as per succession law or a will, not to the surviving co-borrower just because they keep paying the EMIs,” he noted.
For example, if two siblings jointly took a home loan and one dies, the surviving sibling is liable to repay the outstanding loan, while the deceased sibling’s share of the property could pass to their spouse, children, or other legal heirs, depending on the applicable succession law or will.
The surviving borrower could end up paying the entire loan for a house in which the deceased borrower’s legal heirs have a share.
“This creates a genuinely tricky situation. You could end up paying off a loan for a house where someone else legally owns a chunk of it,” Kaushal said. This is why families should sort out ownership and succession arrangements before taking the loan.
Kaushal explained that if a friend or unrelated co-borrower dies, the surviving borrower remains liable for the full loan, while the deceased’s share of the property still goes to their legal heirs rather than automatically to the surviving friend.
“Most banks do allow joint home loans with friends, though the terms can be stricter. Banks are usually more comfortable with family co-borrowers since inheritance and succession are more predictable,” he added.
Kaushal recommends that borrowers:
According to Kaushal, ideally, one should take a joint home loan with someone they are comfortable eventually passing the property to, or put safeguards in place so that ownership and loan liability match their intentions.
Kaushal said if the surviving borrower defaults, the bank doesn't just walk away.
“The bank can recover dues from the deceased borrower's estate as well, since the estate typically remains liable for outstanding debts unless it's been fully distributed and there is nothing left to recover from,” he noted.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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