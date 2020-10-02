Amid rising cases of banking frauds, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently introduced several new measures to secure debit cards and credit cards. Starting from October, all the new debit and credit cards issued by banks will only be enabled for domestic transactions at ATMs and point of sale (PoS) terminals. If the customer wants use the card for online transactions, the cardholder would need to approach the bank. The regulator has also issued a host of new rules to curb the misuse.