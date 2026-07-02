Why every loan default deserves a different recovery strategy

Ananth Shroff
4 min read2 Jul 2026, 04:05 PM IST
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Borrowers experience financial stress uniquely, yet traditional debt recovery methods often treat them uniformly, resulting in broken trust.
Summary
AI and behavioural data can help lenders tailor debt recovery to each borrower's circumstances—improving repayments while replacing aggressive collections with more empathetic engagement.

No two borrowers arrive at default the same way. Which means no two collection journeys should look the same either. And yet, for the longest time, they have.

Traditional collection agencies built their playbooks around volume and pressure—more calls, louder voices, harder pushes. The assumption was simple: enough persistence would eventually yield payment. What it actually yielded, more often than not, was fear, avoidance and broken trust.

The disconnect becomes even more striking when viewed against how lending has evolved. Today, loans can be disbursed in minutes through a smartphone with barely a signature required. But the moment that same borrower hits a rough patch, the response often reverts to practices from another era. Institutions that pride themselves on frictionless, digital-first experiences frequently hand collections over to outdated methods, without questioning whether the contradiction makes sense.

Different journeys

Consider two borrowers who have both missed an EMI this month.

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The first is a 28-year-old gig worker in Bengaluru whose income arrived four days late because of delayed payouts. He knows he owes the money. He's embarrassed. He fully intends to pay.

The second is a 45-year-old small business owner in Malad whose cash flow dried up after a bulk order fell through. He isn't avoiding his lender—he's juggling six conversations at once and doesn't know which one to prioritise first.

This illustrates the central challenge in modern debt recovery. Different borrowers experience financial stress differently, yet collections strategies have often struggled to reflect that reality.

A borrower who missed a payment because of a medical emergency is not the same as someone who has deliberately stopped responding to communication. Treating them alike is not just inefficient—it is unfair.

The consequences of this one-size-fits-all approach are visible everywhere. Borrowers who could have resolved their dues through a simple restructuring feel cornered and go silent. People who were about to pay are pushed away by aggressive calls they never deserved. Families already under financial stress are treated as problems to be recovered rather than people to be helped.

Yet this is also where the opportunity lies. By understanding borrower intent and context, lenders can create recovery journeys that are more effective for the institution and more respectful for the borrower.

Reading intent

What does differentiation actually look like in practice?

It starts with asking better questions. Is this a borrower who has always paid on time and slipped for the first time? Or someone who has shown a pattern of avoidance? Are they responding to digital communication, or do they need a different channel altogether?

None of this requires guesswork.

Behavioural data, communication patterns, repayment history, and even the timing of responses to messages can reveal a great deal about a borrower's intent to pay. When combined with AI-driven decisioning, these insights can help lenders determine not only who to engage with, but also how, when and through which channel.

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Consider two distinct collection journeys.

The first borrower is new to credit and has missed an EMI for the first time. A series of timely reminders, contextual nudges and simple payment prompts are enough to encourage repayment without creating unnecessary friction.

The second borrower has a history of missed payments and a significantly higher outstanding amount. Here, the engagement journey becomes more proactive, combining personalised messaging, conversational interactions and AI-assisted voice outreach to better understand intent and drive resolution.

The objective in both cases remains the same—recovery. The approach, however, is calibrated to the borrower's profile, behaviour and likelihood of repayment. That is the difference between collections that simply chase dues and collections that intelligently guide borrowers back to repayment.

Better outcomes often come not from applying more pressure, but from applying the right intervention at the right time.

From the more than 2 million borrower interactions we engage in every month, what we have learnt is that borrowers can broadly be categorized into five personas: supportive, bargaining, circumstantial, escapist and intentional.

Each persona responds differently to outreach, incentives and communication styles. Recognising these differences allows lenders to move beyond one-size-fits-all recovery strategies and towards more personalised engagement.

The challenge lies not in the treatment itself, but in the willingness to look beyond a simple overdue status.

Trust matters

The shift also has to be cultural, not merely operational.

Collections have long been viewed as the sharp end of lending—the department that "gets the money back." But that framing overlooks something important.

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A borrower in distress who is treated with dignity is far more likely to remain in the formal credit system, repay what they owe, and become a customer again. Someone who feels understood is far more likely to engage constructively with a lender than someone who feels pressurised or ignored.

India is at a crossroads in its credit journey. Hundreds of millions of people are gaining access to formal borrowing for the first time. How they are treated when things go wrong will shape whether they trust that system for the rest of their lives.

The future of collections will not be defined by who can make the most calls or send the most reminders. It will belong to lenders who can understand borrower intent, personalise engagement, and balance recovery with empathy.

Each borrower deserves a response calibrated to their reality—not a script written for someone else.

The author is founder and CEO of DPDzero, a debt collections company.

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