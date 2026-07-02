Why every loan default deserves a different recovery strategy

No two borrowers arrive at default the same way. Which means no two collection journeys should look the same either. And yet, for the longest time, they have.
Traditional collection agencies built their playbooks around volume and pressure—more calls, louder voices, harder pushes. The assumption was simple: enough persistence would eventually yield payment. What it actually yielded, more often than not, was fear, avoidance and broken trust.
The disconnect becomes even more striking when viewed against how lending has evolved. Today, loans can be disbursed in minutes through a smartphone with barely a signature required. But the moment that same borrower hits a rough patch, the response often reverts to practices from another era. Institutions that pride themselves on frictionless, digital-first experiences frequently hand collections over to outdated methods, without questioning whether the contradiction makes sense.