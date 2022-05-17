Debt funds are reducing maturity profile & increasing G-secs

Amit Tripathi, CIO, fixed income investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund, said “The steepness of the curve between a 2-year bond and a 5-year bond was very high (indicating higher yield of the longer-term bond). The 4-5-year segment offered protection both in terms of relative higher carry (credit spread) and a moderate duration." Higher exposure to 3- to 5-year maturity bucket may result in higher volatility as interest rates go up. “As long as investors match their investment horizon with the portfolio maturity of the fund, they can lower the impact of volatility on redemption," said Joydeep Sen, an independent debt market analyst.

