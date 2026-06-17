Debt funds bought before or after 1 April 2023: Know how the tax treatment changes

For debt funds purchased before April 2023, long-term capital gains apply after 24 months and are taxed at 12.5%, while STCG are taxed as per the income slab. For investments made on or after 1 April 2023, all gains are taxed as per the investor's income tax slab.  

Sheetal Goel
Updated17 Jun 2026, 04:26 PM IST
1 April 2023: This date determines how your debt fund gains are taxed (AI-generated image)
1 April 2023: This date determines how your debt fund gains are taxed (AI-generated image)

Debt mutual funds primarily invest in debt and money market instruments. The underlying portfolio of a debt fund includes government securities, treasury bills, corporate bonds, debentures, commercial papers, certificates of deposit, and other fixed-income instruments.

For tax purposes, mutual funds that invest at least 65% of their assets in debt and money market instruments are classified as debt-oriented mutual funds.

So, let's understand how debt mutual fund units are taxed based on whether they were purchased before or after 1 April 2023.

Taxation of debt funds purchased before April 2023

The tax treatment for debt mutual fund units purchased before 1 April 2023 continues to follow the earlier rules.

If such units are sold after being held for more than 24 months, the gains are treated as long-term capital gains (LTCG) and taxed at 12.5% without indexation benefits.

If the holding period is 24 months or less, the gains are considered short-term capital gains (STCG) and are taxed according to the investor's applicable income tax slab rate. Since this rule applies to units purchased in 2023 and the holding period has already exceeded two years, short-term capital gains no longer apply.

Also Read | Capital gains tax on hybrid funds: What changes fund to fund

Taxation of debt funds purchased after 1 April 2023

The Union Budget 2023 introduced significant changes to the taxation of debt mutual funds. For investments made on or after 1 April 2023, any gains arising from redemption, transfer, or maturity of debt fund units are treated as short-term capital gains, irrespective of the holding period.

As a result, these gains are added to the investor's taxable income and taxed according to the applicable income tax slab rate.

Purchase DateHolding PeriodTax Treatment
Before April 1, 2023More than 24 monthsTaxed as Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) at 12.5%
Before April 1, 202324 months or lessTaxed as Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) as per the investor's applicable income tax slab rate
On or After April 1, 2023Any holding periodGains are taxed as per the investor's applicable income tax slab rate
Also Read | Parag Parikh vs HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: Who is the real winner?

Example of debt funds taxation: Before vs after 1 April 2023

Here is a simple example of how the taxation of debt funds differs in both cases.

ParticularsInvestment Before April 1, 2023Investment On or After April 1, 2023
Investment Amount 10,00,000 10,00,000
Redemption Value 15,00,000 15,00,000
Capital Gain 5,00,000 5,00,000
Holding PeriodMore than 24 monthsMore than 24 months
Tax TreatmentLTCGTaxed as per slab rate
Applicable Tax Rate12.5%30%
Tax Liability 62,500 1,50,000

In the first scenario, the investor purchased debt fund units before 1 April 2023. The investment amount was 10 lakh, and he redeemed the units for 15 lakh after holding them for more than 24 months. Since the investment qualifies for long-term capital gains treatment, the gain of 5 lakh is taxed at 12.5%, resulting in a tax liability of 62,500.

In the second scenario, the investor purchased debt fund units on or after 1 April 2023. He invested the same amount of 10 lakh, and redeemed the units for 15 lakh after a similar holding period. Despite holding the investment for more than 24 months, the gain of 5 lakh does not qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.

Instead, it is taxed according to the investor's applicable income tax slab rate. Assuming the investor falls in the 30% tax bracket, the tax liability would be 1.5 lakh.

This shows how debt fund investments made after 1 April 2023 may face a higher tax burden, particularly for investors in higher tax brackets. However, if the investor's total income, including the gains from the debt fund, falls within the nil tax bracket, no tax will be payable on those gains.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Short-term Capital GainsMutual Fund SchemesDebt FundCapital Gains Tax
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceDebt funds bought before or after 1 April 2023: Know how the tax treatment changes
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.