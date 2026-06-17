Debt funds bought before or after 1 April 2023: Know how the tax treatment changes

Debt mutual funds primarily invest in debt and money market instruments. The underlying portfolio of a debt fund includes government securities, treasury bills, corporate bonds, debentures, commercial papers, certificates of deposit, and other fixed-income instruments.

For tax purposes, mutual funds that invest at least 65% of their assets in debt and money market instruments are classified as debt-oriented mutual funds.

So, let's understand how debt mutual fund units are taxed based on whether they were purchased before or after 1 April 2023.

Taxation of debt funds purchased before April 2023 The tax treatment for debt mutual fund units purchased before 1 April 2023 continues to follow the earlier rules.

If such units are sold after being held for more than 24 months, the gains are treated as long-term capital gains (LTCG) and taxed at 12.5% without indexation benefits.

If the holding period is 24 months or less, the gains are considered short-term capital gains (STCG) and are taxed according to the investor's applicable income tax slab rate. Since this rule applies to units purchased in 2023 and the holding period has already exceeded two years, short-term capital gains no longer apply.

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Taxation of debt funds purchased after 1 April 2023 The Union Budget 2023 introduced significant changes to the taxation of debt mutual funds. For investments made on or after 1 April 2023, any gains arising from redemption, transfer, or maturity of debt fund units are treated as short-term capital gains, irrespective of the holding period.

As a result, these gains are added to the investor's taxable income and taxed according to the applicable income tax slab rate.

Purchase Date Holding Period Tax Treatment Before April 1, 2023 More than 24 months Taxed as Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) at 12.5% Before April 1, 2023 24 months or less Taxed as Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) as per the investor's applicable income tax slab rate On or After April 1, 2023 Any holding period Gains are taxed as per the investor's applicable income tax slab rate

Example of debt funds taxation: Before vs after 1 April 2023 Here is a simple example of how the taxation of debt funds differs in both cases.

Particulars Investment Before April 1, 2023 Investment On or After April 1, 2023 Investment Amount ₹ 10,00,000 ₹ 10,00,000 Redemption Value ₹ 15,00,000 ₹ 15,00,000 Capital Gain ₹ 5,00,000 ₹ 5,00,000 Holding Period More than 24 months More than 24 months Tax Treatment LTCG Taxed as per slab rate Applicable Tax Rate 12.5% 30% Tax Liability ₹ 62,500 ₹ 1,50,000

In the first scenario, the investor purchased debt fund units before 1 April 2023. The investment amount was ₹10 lakh, and he redeemed the units for ₹15 lakh after holding them for more than 24 months. Since the investment qualifies for long-term capital gains treatment, the gain of ₹5 lakh is taxed at 12.5%, resulting in a tax liability of ₹62,500.

In the second scenario, the investor purchased debt fund units on or after 1 April 2023. He invested the same amount of ₹10 lakh, and redeemed the units for ₹15 lakh after a similar holding period. Despite holding the investment for more than 24 months, the gain of ₹5 lakh does not qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.

Instead, it is taxed according to the investor's applicable income tax slab rate. Assuming the investor falls in the 30% tax bracket, the tax liability would be ₹1.5 lakh.

This shows how debt fund investments made after 1 April 2023 may face a higher tax burden, particularly for investors in higher tax brackets. However, if the investor's total income, including the gains from the debt fund, falls within the nil tax bracket, no tax will be payable on those gains.