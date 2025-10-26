The power of debt funds and how to use them right for your financial goals
Jash Kriplani 8 min read 26 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Debt funds offer stability to an investor's portfolio, but if not used properly, they can backfire. Here is a look at some of the popular debt fund categories and how these can be used to maximize benefits
Most investors associate mutual funds with equities. But debt funds can also play a vital role in your portfolio if used correctly. Debt funds can be especially helpful for achieving your short- to medium-term goals. They offer better yields and tax efficiency than bank savings and deposits. With 16 debt fund categories to choose from, the key lies in picking the one that aligns with your investment goals.
