Bond yields are rising. How should you reposition your debt fund portfolio?
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 12 Feb 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
With bond yields firming up, fund managers say debt fund investors need to strike a careful balance in their portfolios to guard against further upside risks. Here’s how they are positioning debt strategies in the current environment.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The yield on 10-year government securities has risen 10 basis points over the past month, raising concerns among bond investors, as higher yields typically translate into lower bond prices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story