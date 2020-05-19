Debt funds to invest more in government debt. Will this benefit you?

Remember that open-ended mutual funds allow investors to enter and exit at any time, although many have exit loads for investors getting out in short spans of time. Redemptions in debt funds increased in April after the covid-19 lockdown was announced and then shot up dramatically after the winding up of six Franklin funds. Debt funds (excluding liquid and overnight) saw an outflow of around ₹9,000 crore in just three working days following the Franklin announcement, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Government securities are highly liquid and can be sold easily in the market to meet redemption pressure.