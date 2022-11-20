Debt funds vs Bank FDs: Which is the most tax-efficient investment?

Return comparison between bank FDs and debt mutual funds

Nitin Rao,Head Products and Proposition, Epsilon Money Mart said “When it comes to fixed deposits, we Indians have a long association with it. Barring Real Estate, it finds a big allocation in all Indian portfolios. Debt funds are the closest which comes to FDs in terms of risk. They have slightly better returns ranging from 7-9% as compared to 6-8% in case of FDs. Other benefits include higher liquidity and even SIP routes are allowed. Taxation is where debt funds hit it out of the park. Firstly over a long-term period, FDs are taxed as per the tax slab while Debt fund is taxed at 20%. Also, they carry indexation benefits, meaning tax payments will be done after adjusting inflation."