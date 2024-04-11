Debt market: AMFI reports ₹1.98 lakh crore outflow in March 2024. What are debt funds? All FAQs answered
Debt funds, which are instruments to invest in fixed-income securities like bonds, saw a massive ₹1.98 lakh crore outflow in March 2024. Debt funds are type of mutual funds that are relatively less volatile and is seen as a regular income source.
Debt funds witnessed a significant outflow in March 2024, amounting to around ₹1.98 lakh crore, as per data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on April 10. All debt funds categories witnessed outflow except for long-duration funds, banking, PSU, and Gilt funds with a 10-year constant duration.