Debt MF investors may get tactical opportunity in yields, indexation

A recent Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) circular to treat additional tier-1, or AT1, bonds as having 100-year maturity rather than the existing practice of valuing them till their call dates, has sent the mutual funds industry into a tizzy. Debt fund managers have expressed apprehensions about writing down values of their holdings due to the revaluation. Following an office memorandum from the department of financial services of the ministry of finance asking for this provision to be withdrawn, media reports have suggested that Sebi may dilute its provisions. However, it is not yet clear what the dilution will be, and whether it will be sufficient to deal with the revaluation risk.