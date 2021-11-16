Debt MFs retain tax advantage over RBI retail direct scheme

For example, in the Bharat Bond ETF, which is managed by Edelweiss Mutual Fund, the expense ratio is 0.0005%. If you buy the Bharat Bond Fund of Funds, which invests in the ETF, the expense ratio is still a low 0.05%. The Bharat Bond ETFs invest in AAA rated public sector bonds rather than government bonds, but the default risk for PSUs is relatively low. The 2031 Bharat Bond ETF has an yield to maturity (YTM) of 6.80% (as of 15 November) compared to the Government of India bond yield of 6.36%. Bharat Bond is just one example of target maturity mutual funds. There are a number of other schemes in this category that restrict themselves to low risk debt such as state government bonds or public sector bonds.