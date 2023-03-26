Debt mutual funds are no longer more tax-efficient than bank FDs1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Capital gains on investments made after 31 March in debt MFs, to be taxed at investors’ income tax slab rate
Here is why investors may steer clear of debt mutual funds (MFs). Gains from investments in these funds—if held for over three years— were hitherto treated as long-term capital gains (LTCG) and taxed at 20% with indexation benefit. The funds are set to lose this taxation benefit from 1 April, as per one of the amendments in the Finance Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on 24 March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×