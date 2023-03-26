Debt mutual funds are no longer more tax-efficient than bank FDs

Fund houses may be able to come up with some alternative to offer tax benefits by adding arbitrage (equity derivative strategies) in some hybrid funds. For instance, one investment expert said, the equity exposure can be kept at 40% in some hybrid schemes by using equity derivatives exposure. But this would finally depend on whether the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allows such product tweaks or not. Sebi has defined each fund category and the asset allocation framework for each of these fund categories.