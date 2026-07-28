Debt funds or direct bonds? Understanding the routes to fixed income investing

Joydeep Sen
3 min read28 Jul 2026, 01:01 PM IST
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Investors now have more options in India's bond market, thanks to reduced minimum investment sizes and improved platforms for direct bond purchases.(Pexel)
Summary
Sebi's reforms and online bond platforms have made direct bond investing more accessible than ever. But should investors choose individual bonds over debt mutual funds—or use both?

Debt mutual funds remain the preferred route for investing in bonds and debentures—and for good reason. Professional fund management, diversification and liquidity have made them the default choice for most investors.

However, investing directly in bonds, without the mutual fund wrapper, is also an option. While this route has always existed, recent regulatory and market developments have made it far more accessible than before.

Market access

To understand why, it helps to look at how corporate bonds are issued.

Most corporate bonds are issued through private placements rather than public issues. This means they are not widely marketed to retail investors at the time of issuance but are instead placed with institutional and high-net-worth investors.

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The face value of these bonds has historically been a key barrier. Earlier, privately placed corporate bonds often carried a face value of 10 lakh. Since bonds trade in multiples of their face value, investors needed substantial capital even to buy a single bond.

Sebi has since reduced the minimum face value for privately placed debt securities to 10,000. This is a significant change. It lowers the minimum transaction size in the secondary market and makes smaller investments in individual bonds practically feasible.

Alongside this regulatory change, the supporting market infrastructure has also evolved. Bond houses now facilitate direct bond investments by offering curated baskets of securities. Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs) have also emerged, enabling investors to access bonds through digital platforms.

Together, the lower face value and these investment platforms now make it possible to build a diversified bond portfolio without requiring a large investment amount.

Yield opportunity

There is another important development.

Corporate balance sheets are, in general, healthier than they were a decade ago. Leverage has moderated and debt-servicing ability has improved across many sectors. This has created opportunities beyond only the highest-rated AAA issuers.

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) have long invested in high-yield, investment-grade bonds rated below AAA to capture additional yield. However, these products typically require minimum investment amounts that are beyond the reach of most retail investors.

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Through bond houses and OBPPs, investors can now construct their own basket of investment-grade bonds with similar yield characteristics at a fraction of those minimum ticket sizes.

Choosing wisely

This leads to the key question: should investors choose debt mutual funds or build their own bond portfolio?

The answer is not necessarily one or the other.

If preserving portfolio credit quality and maintaining liquidity are your priorities, debt mutual funds remain the better choice. Professionally managed debt funds offer diversification, active monitoring and easy redemption whenever funds are required.

On the other hand, investors with a longer investment horizon who are comfortable holding bonds until maturity may benefit from constructing their own portfolio of investment-grade bonds rated below AAA.

The additional yield over AAA securities—and over what conservative debt mutual funds typically offer—can be meaningful.

Direct bond investing also gives investors greater visibility over their portfolio. They know exactly which securities they own, the coupon they will receive and when each bond will mature.

However, investors taking this route must be diligent about assessing credit quality. If the intention is to hold bonds until maturity, limited secondary market liquidity becomes far less of a concern.

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Finding balance

Ultimately, both approaches are legitimate, practical and increasingly accessible.

The choice depends on an investor's comfort with credit assessment and the trade-off they are willing to make between higher yield and greater liquidity.

As India's bond market becomes more accessible and transparent, investors have more options than ever before. Rather than choosing one route simply because it is fashionable, investors should understand the features, appreciate the risks and select the approach that best aligns with their investment objectives, risk appetite and liquidity needs.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (financial markets) and author.

About the Author

Joydeep Sen

Joydeep worked in the financial services industry for 25 years, till 2016. Of this, the last 13 years were with BNP Paribas in the wealth management department as Senior Vice President - Advisory Desk. Prior to BNP, he worked with various companies in the private sector. Since 2017, Joydeep is on his own, pursuing his passion.<br><br>Joydeep writes columns regularly in various financial publications. Since January 2017 till date, he has published 614 articles (as of March 2026) in publications like Mint, Moneycontrol, ET Wealth / ET Markets, Outlook Money, Financial Express, The Hindu, etc. He appears on the CNBC Mutual Fund show once every few months.<br><br>He has authored four books: (1) “Fixed Income Markets in India: Investment Opportunities for You”, (2) “Mutual Funds in India: Vehicle for Fixed Income Investments” (which has been recommended as a reference book by Mumbai University for MMS course), (3) “Open Your Eyes to Management Lessons Around Us”, and (4) (a) “Wealth Management: a Guidance for Affluent and Middle Income Classes” and a variant as per university syllabus (4) (b) “Wealth Management - Concepts and Practice”, used as a textbook in certain undergrad courses.<br><br>He is a visiting faculty with NISM and business schools like IMT (Ghaziabad) and SP Jain Global (Mumbai). He has done training sessions for CRISIL, FPSB, CIEL, mutual funds, banks (multiple sessions for RMs of a leading MNC bank on wealth induction) and NBFCs. He does content work for NISM. Joydeep is a Certified Financial Planner. He did his MBA from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, in 1991.<br><br>He has been listed among the “100 Most Influential BFSI Leaders” by BFSI Congress in February 2019 and February 2023, “50 Most Influential Financial Services Marketing Professional” at the Financial Services Marketing Summit in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025, and “Most Admired BFSI Professionals” in 2024 and 2025.

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