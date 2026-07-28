Debt funds or direct bonds? Understanding the routes to fixed income investing

Debt mutual funds remain the preferred route for investing in bonds and debentures—and for good reason. Professional fund management, diversification and liquidity have made them the default choice for most investors.
However, investing directly in bonds, without the mutual fund wrapper, is also an option. While this route has always existed, recent regulatory and market developments have made it far more accessible than before.
Market access
To understand why, it helps to look at how corporate bonds are issued.
Most corporate bonds are issued through private placements rather than public issues. This means they are not widely marketed to retail investors at the time of issuance but are instead placed with institutional and high-net-worth investors.
The face value of these bonds has historically been a key barrier. Earlier, privately placed corporate bonds often carried a face value of ₹10 lakh. Since bonds trade in multiples of their face value, investors needed substantial capital even to buy a single bond.