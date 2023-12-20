Debt mutual funds' growth falters against bank deposits: Report

Mutual funds’ debt assets under management (AUM) as a percentage of bank deposits have fallen in the last five years in the backdrop of banks attracting huge investments due to a rise in interest rates, reported Business Line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the same time, investors’ confidence in debt mutual funds was shaken by credit incidents and increases in key bank rates during the same period.

Debt AUM of mutual funds at ₹13.58 lakh crore accounted for 7 per cent of bank deposits, which stood at ₹200.84 lakh crore as of November­-end.

However, debt AUM at ₹12.94 lakh crore accounted for 11 per cent of bank deposits, which stood at ₹121.26 lakh crore in November 2018.

Referring to debt fund AUM as a percentage of bank deposits coming down, Navneet Munot, MD and CEO, HDFC Asset Management, said taxation should be made favourable to develop the corporate bond market.

"The industry has 16 crore folios but less than 5 per cent are in fixed income and the rest are in equities. The success of "mutual fund sahi hai" on the equity side needs to be replicated on the fixed income side too," he said at a recent summit on debt capital market organised by the TRUST Group.

Bhavik Thakkar, CEO, Abans Investment Managers, observed that debt MF investments are largely driven by institutional investors as part of their treasury operations and retail participation is very low compared to bank deposits.

Moreover, he said that awareness of debt market functioning is very low among retail investors compared to the equity market.

Equity shines bright As a result of the bullish equity markets in the past couple of years, the overall mutual fund assets reached ₹49.05 lakh crore in November 2023, accounting for 24 per cent of the ₹200.84 lakh crore in bank deposits.

In November 2018, overall AUM of ₹24.03 lakh crore accounted for 19 per cent of the ₹121.26 lakh crore in bank deposits.

Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist, Pace 360 said, “Mutual funds are growing at a much faster clip than bank deposits, largely supported by equity funds, which are attracting investment from many asset classes including direct equity, physical assets such as real estate, and partly from bank deposits."



