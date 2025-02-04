Invested in debt mutual funds? Here’s how you can save tax after Budget 2025.

Let’s say Mr A has annual income of ₹12 lakh. On the surface, it looks like a happy situation since there’s no tax on income up to ₹12 lakh under the new regime. But if only ₹10 lakh of this is salary income and ₹2 lakh is from selling equities or property, he will still need to pay capital gains tax on the ₹2 lakh gains. “Rebates cannot be applied to capital gains taxed at special rates," confirmed Anurag Jain, co-founder & partner at ByTheBook Consulting LLP.