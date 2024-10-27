Have debt in your portfolio? Consider these tax-efficient alternates.
Summary
- Tax reforms have turned the investment world on its head, especially for debt mutual funds. As investors face potential losses in returns, innovative alternatives like arbitrage funds offer a silver lining.
The investment world rarely stands still. For instance, because of the taxation reforms, the once-reliable compass of debt mutual funds now points to uncertain territory, leaving high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) scrambling to rethink their investment strategies. The question now isn’t whether to adapt but how to do so effectively. This requires a thoughtful reassessment of investment strategies. But first, let’s dive into the problem at hand.