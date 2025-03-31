Money
Mutual funds engineer new category in quest for tax-efficient debt funds
Summary
- These schemes put 65% of the portfolio in debt and the remaining 35% in arbitrage funds to reap the benefit of 12.5% long-term capital gains tax, as pure debt funds are taxed at your income tax slab rate regardless of the holding period.
Ever since finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman redefined debt mutual funds in the July 2024 budget as those that invest more than 65% in debt, there's been an upheaval in the mutual fund industry.
