Debt mutual funds: Should you bet for short term, mid-term or long term amid the current rate regime?16 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Bond yields responded favourably to the monetary policy announcement when the RBI opted to hold the repo rate against the street expectation of 25 bps. However, debt mutual funds experienced an outflow of ₹56,884 crore in March 2023 as opposed to ₹13,815 crore in February. The debt category has had total outflows of ₹81,015.51 crore in the calendar year 2023 according to data provided by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and another disappointing announcement debt mutual fund investors is the long-term capital gain (LTCG) tax advantage and indexation for debt mutual funds was eliminated by the Finance Act 2023. So let's hear from many industry experts on whether investors should make short-, mid-, or long-term investments in debt mutual funds in the current environment.