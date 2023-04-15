Debt mutual funds: Should you bet for short term, mid-term or long term amid the current rate regime?

When it comes to debt funds, there is an abundance problem. Investors frequently require clarification on which category of funds to invest in. To make it easier for investors, the regulator has clearly defined each debt fund category so that investors can make the best decision. The best way to choose the best debt fund category is to match the investment horizon with the average maturity of the funds. For example, liquid funds are best if the investment is for a few days or weeks. Similarly, medium to long-term funds can be appropriate if it is for 2-3 years. Investors must consult their investment advisors if they are not able to make up their mind.

