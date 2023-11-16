Debt Mutual Funds: What is PRC Matrix and how does it help pick the right fund?
In 2021, a SEBI circular made it mandatory for mutual funds to classify all debt schemes in terms of a Potential Risk Class (PRC) matrix. The matrix provides for a great framework to measure the maximum level of risk a fund can take.
Debt mutual funds in India had witnessed a series of credit defaults till the year 2000. The biggest of casualties was suffered by Franklin Mutual Fund which wound up 6 of its debt schemes which were affected. There were also other AMCs (asset management companies) which had part of their holdings which had defaulted. The sad part of that episode was that some of these debt securities were AAA rated before the default which shook the confidence of investors as never before.