Debt mutual funds without indexation are still a great investment bet for medium to long duration

For risk-averse investors looking for returns, debt MFs may be an option. The best part of going for debt MFs is that it can be redeemed any time. Investors of debt MFs have the flexibility to redeem investments to meet medical or personal exigencies. A hedge against the volatility or fluctuations of the equity market, the returns may be less volatile as compared to equity markets. The low expense ratios of certain debt MFs also make investing in MFs attractive to the investors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}