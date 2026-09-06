Debt warning signs: 5 red flags that your borrowing may be getting out of control

It generally starts with a small missed payment, due date here or a credit card swipe there. Until one day, the numbers do not add up convincingly. Then the real problem raises its head.

Debt has a unique characteristic of creeping up silently before it turns into a full-blown economic crisis for an individual. This makes proper vigilance and an understanding of the core concepts of debt and its management indispensable for recognising the red flags and weeding out habits that can lead to years of financial stress.

This write-up is dedicated to better understanding debt and its types, along with crucial warning signs that one should not ignore when their debt is getting out of hand.

What is the meaning of debt? To put it simply, debt means nothing but the money you owe to another person, financial institution or lender, to be repaid with or without interest. It can come in various forms, such as:

Secured debt: Such as home loans and car loans backed by collateral. Unsecured debt: Credit cards, personal loans, etc., that are not backed by collateral. Given that debt can meaningfully help a borrower manage emergencies such as accidents and surgeries and even build assets, unchecked borrowing can rapidly snowball into a burden that is hard to escape.

Keeping these important factors in mind, here are several key warning signs you should not ignore that indicate that your debt is getting out of hand.

5 warning signs that your debt is getting out of control 1. You are only paying the minimum: If you consistently pay just the minimum due on credit cards, your principal barely shrinks while interest keeps piling up. Then this is a major sign that should not be taken lightly.

2. You're borrowing to repay existing debt: Taking a new personal loan or credit card debt to settle another is a classic sign that you have lost control of your repayment cycle. Don’t take loans to repay pending debts. Such an approach can easily push you into an endless debt spiral.

3. Your EMIs eat up most of your income: When more than 40-50% of your monthly income goes toward debt repayment, there's little room left for savings or emergencies. For example, if your monthly salary is ₹1,00,000, out of which ₹55,000 to 60,000 is dedicated towards debt EMIs, then this is a clear sign of excessive debt.

4. You have lost track of how much you owe: Not knowing your total outstanding debt across accounts signals disorganised and risky financial behaviour. If you face such a situation, sit down and write down all your debt obligations on you, starting with the highest interest debt.

5. You are using savings or investments to cover bills: Dipping into your emergency fund regularly means your income can no longer support your lifestyle. If you are forced to redeem your mutual fund units to meet day-to-day payments, then this is yet another sign.

Also Read | Struggling with debt? Talk to your lender early

In summary, it can be stated that debt itself is not the enemy that you should target. It becomes an enemy when it is mismanaged. Carefully spotting these common warning signs early can give you the chance to redeem yourself and course-correct before things worsen.

Therefore, the focus of all borrowers should be on devising a well-structured repayment plan, disciplined budgeting, and seeking timely professional financial guidance when in doubt, which can make all the difference in regaining control of your finances.